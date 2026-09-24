Banks are adding AI to a model that AI makes obsolete

For decades, banking technology has been built around a simple sequence: a person makes a financial decision and the bank’s technology processes it. A customer decides to open an account, move money into savings or apply for a loan, and the bank’s systems execute that instruction.

Artificial intelligence can potentially reverse that sequence. Instead of waiting for a human to specify an action, AI can interpret the person’s goals, understand the financial context around that goal, and determine what happens next. It could recognize that a customer is likely to face a cash shortfall, identify the available ways to address it, and potentially execute the appropriate action.

Dmitry Volkov Social Links Navigation Founder of Molit.ai and Social Discovery Ventures.

McKinsey estimates that generative AI could create $200 billion to $340 billion in annual value for the banking industry. Yet much of the industry is adding AI to systems designed for the old model, not rebuilding the model around AI.

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The problem is that AI inherits the same product silos and process boundaries. Banks gain another layer of technology, but not the cross-system decision-making needed to realize AI’s full potential.

The first wave is still about better processes

The most visible applications of AI in banking are often the easiest ones to deploy. Banks are using AI tools to improve customer service, automate fraud detection, personalize recommendations, summarize documents and accelerate credit decisions. Lloyds Banking Group, for example, says more than 50 AI use cases were rolled out across the group in 2025, generating around £50 million in value, with more than £100 million in additional value expected in 2026.

McKinsey has made a similar observation based on the industry's experience with generative AI. Simply adding AI on top of existing processes will not produce transformational change and can instead create another layer of technical debt.

The difference between an AI-native architecture and a chatbot attached to an existing system can be tested with three questions.

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Is the AI following a fixed sequence of instructions, or can it choose and coordinate actions within a defined system of guardrails, trusted data sources and approved tools?

Is the process designed for the agent to act, with human review and every decision recorded for analysis?

And are permissions, monitoring and regulatory controls built into the workflow, particularly for critical functions such as compliance and fraud prevention?

If the answer is no, the company has added an AI interface without redesigning the underlying process.

From products to outcomes

The more significant transformation begins when the bank starts with the customer’s objective, not with the banking product.

Consider a customer who wants to maintain a certain level of liquidity while earning as much as possible on excess cash. An intelligent banking system could continuously monitor their balance, upcoming payments, income, available credit and other relevant information, then determine whether money should remain liquid, be invested elsewhere or be used to reduce borrowing.

While the system can continue making decisions as the customer’s circumstances change, that does not require customers to surrender control immediately. Adoption can begin with low-risk actions, such as moving excess cash into savings or setting aside VAT for future tax payments, before expanding into more consequential decisions.

This is already beginning to appear in financial institutions, although mostly in bounded applications. Deutsche Bank, for example, has deployed an agentic AI system for third-party risk management in which several AI agents retrieve relevant controls, analyze supporting documentation, and propose assessment outcomes. Human assessors remain responsible for reviewing or overriding those recommendations.

Like a new employee, an AI agent should receive defined permissions. Transparent activity logs, alerts, approval thresholds and the ability to override decisions would make that principle visible in the product and enforceable by regulators.

The bank becomes a continuous decision system

Under this premise, the bank becomes an intelligent execution layer that continuously manages financial activity to accomplish a defined objective.

This shifting structure is also visible outside traditional banking. Visa and Mastercard are both building infrastructure for AI-initiated payments, allowing agents to act on behalf of consumers and businesses. Visa Intelligent Commerce is designed to let AI agents find and purchase products on a user’s behalf, with tokenized credentials, authentication and spending controls built into the payment flow.

As agents move from recommending actions to executing them, banks will need to ensure transactions remain within the customer’s intent and risk tolerance. The institution remains responsible for keeping the agent within those limits.

The architecture has to change with the AI

Deloitte found that integration with existing systems and tools is the top modernization challenge for 77 percent of banking executives deploying AI, ahead of security, compliance and cloud interoperability concerns.

Traditional banking systems separate payments, lending, accounts and compliance across different applications. AI agents need to work across those boundaries, combining data and actions from several systems to make a single decision.

Banks therefore need an orchestration layer that allows AI to access those systems without requiring another custom integration for every use case. The core platforms can remain systems of record, while more of the decision-making happens above them.

This gives AI-forward fintechs such as Revolut or Ramp, as well as new entrants designing their infrastructure from scratch, an advantage over institutions that must retrofit deeply embedded systems. If regulation remains broadly unchanged, the first major financial institution built around continuous decision-making could emerge within five years.

It may not be a bank in the strict regulatory sense, but it could perform an increasing share of a bank’s functions, allowing customers to manage their finances.

To thrive, I believe banks need to become institutions organized to make continuous decisions for the customer’s benefit, not simply to follow instructions. And when it comes to AI, they must stop treating it as a fancy tool to add and start treating it as something to build around.

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