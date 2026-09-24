Enterprise AI has a memory problem, but businesses have the answer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is like a genius with no memory of you. It has plenty of brain power, but unless context is handed to it directly, it knows nothing about your business, your customers, or the decisions that shaped how you operate today.

And solving that memory problem is quickly becoming a major barrier to enterprise AI deployment today.

Much of the current conversation about AI's limitations centers on the models themselves and their evolution toward bigger context windows, better reasoning, or longer memory. But that framing misses something important.

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John Newton Social Links Navigation Chief Innovation Strategist at Hyland.

Enterprises don't need to wait for the next model breakthrough to solve this problem. They already have what they need sitting inside their own organizations: decades of content, decisions, and institutional context that most AI systems never see.

Every enterprise has a vast, largely untapped record of how it actually operates in the contracts negotiated, claims resolved, cases handled, decisions made and revisited. This is the accumulated context that makes an organization's judgment distinct from a general-purpose LLM. Yet in most companies, this information sits fragmented across systems, buried in unstructured formats, or locked away with no clear path for AI to reach it.

That is the gap that needs closing before AI automation can scale responsibly. Not a smarter model, but a more complete memory built from an organization's own history rather than a general-purpose training set.

Think of this as "business memory": the nervous system connecting what a company already knows to what it wants AI to help it do next, carrying context to wherever a decision needs to be made.

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Giving AI the full picture

Business memory is best described as the accumulated knowledge of how an organization operates. It turns years of enterprise content, workflows and industry knowledge into information that AI can act on for true agentic automation at scale. The thinking behind this is simple.

By creating a context layer that governs what data the AI has access to, and ensuring it operates on relevant, authorized and current information, organizations will get those governed, trusted outputs they need to act with confidence.

An organization's memory is more than the information it retains. It also includes which version is authoritative, who may access it, where it came from and how long it remains valid. Carrying those signals into the context layer helps AI operate within the same rules as the business itself.

Better context alone does not ensure trustworthy outputs; provenance, evaluation, monitoring and human oversight also matter.

And although it accounts for an estimated 80% of enterprise content, based on various analyst reports, businesses use only about 10% of this incredibly valuable resource.

If organizations want to maximize the effectiveness of their AI models, the first thing they need to do is to start leveraging that valuable business memory contained in their unstructured data. And that requires investing in your infrastructure to transform it into an AI-ready format.

In practice, start with a clearly defined use case and identify the authoritative content and data needed to support it. Preserve existing access controls, enrich the information with metadata and relationships, and test whether the AI's outputs are accurate, traceable, and useful before expanding automation. This creates a repeatable foundation that scales across the business without a wholesale replacement of existing systems.

Context is key

However, giving your AI access to the relevant data is not enough on its own. In fact, I’ve seen a lot of AI initiatives fail in the early stages because the business doesn’t appreciate just how complex a lot of this underlying data is.

As such, the content needs to be contextualized by an ‘ontology’, a formalized framework that defines all the different entities, terminology, relationships and rules that exist within your business. This enables your AI to understand not just what information exists across your systems, but how all of that information relates to your business or industry.

Put simply, ontologies are like maps: your AI may well get to your desired destination without one, but having it ensures you get there quicker and without potentially stumbling into any pitfalls along the way.

This is particularly important for regulated industries. In healthcare, for example, ontologies connect diagnoses to treatment plans, physician notes or lab results. Or in financial services, they link industry-specific regulations to the organization's compliance structures and policies.

In other words, unlocking unstructured data provides crucial business context that helps create better, more informed outputs from your AI. But that, in turn, needs to be contextualized by an ontology so that AI can understand data properly.

Taking control of AI memory

AI doesn’t need perfect memory to understand how your business operates and start creating trustworthy, valuable outputs. What it does need is relevant, governed context; most of which lives in unstructured content but only becomes useful once connected to structured enterprise data.

Infrastructure that can enable your systems to access the right information, understand how that data fits together and then apply it within the realities of the business is, therefore, essential. But crucially, that doesn’t mean you have to start from scratch.

In fact, reinventing your foundations would essentially defeat the point. Real business memory understands the systems, content, data, and processes that already exist within your organization, so throwing everything out in the pursuit of better context is unnecessary and, frankly, a huge waste of resources.

You don’t have to wait for the next model update to cure AI’s amnesia, and you don’t need to completely change your current stack to see real value from your automation projects.

By building in the foundations for business memory, organizations can take back control, make the most of their AI systems and make their infrastructure more resilient and adaptable for whatever models the future holds.

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