Upgrading your PC memory has become very expensive, but this 32GB white Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit is now $100 cheaper in the big RAM sale
Corsair iCUE provides additional memory configuration options
With memory prices soaring throughout 2026, upgrading your desktop PC has become increasingly expensive. Fortunately, there are still decent occasional discounts to be found, including this offer on the stylish white Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 memory kit.
Best for: Desktop PC owners who need 32GB of DDR5 RAM for demanding productivity, creative applications and extensive multitasking.
The deal: The white Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-5200 RAM kit is now $408 (was $508) at Corsair.
Why it matters: With RAM prices remaining super-high in 2026, a $100 discount is decent news anyone planning a desktop memory upgrade. Hitting the advertised speed requires compatible hardware and enabling the appropriate XMP settings.
The white Corsair Vengeance kit includes two 16GB UDIMMs rated for 5,200MT/s, CL40 latency and 1.25V, featuring aluminum heat spreaders, Intel XMP support and iCUE-controlled onboard voltage regulation.
Why we recommend it
This Corsair Vengeance kit includes two 16GB DDR5 modules. Running at up to 5,200MT/s with CL40 latency, the modules feature aluminum heat spreaders to manage temperatures. Their compact, low-profile construction makes them suitable for desktop builds where larger memory modules could interfere with CPU coolers.
Corsair has optimized the kit for Intel motherboards, with compatibility covering Intel 600, 700 and 800 series platforms. The white finish is a decent attraction if you're building a color-coordinated desktop with a window in the case.
Price context & historical value
The discount from $508 to $407.99 knocks just over $100 off the current price, equivalent to saving almost 20%. The wider memory market has experienced huge price increases during 2026, so any sizable discount is worth considering, even if it's still very expensive compared to last year.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 32GB Corsair Vengeance White DDR5 kit if...
You accept that pricing is through the roof and modern deals don't compare with last year's costs. This is a good offer if want more control over your desktop's memory configuration and are comfortable tweaking performance settings. The kit supports Intel XMP profiles, allowing compatible systems to apply its rated memory settings without manually entering every timing and voltage parameter.
Built-in voltage regulation provide additional control for anyone looking to fine-tune their systems.
❌ Skip the 32GB Corsair Vengeance White DDR5 if...
You're assembling a budget desktop or upgrading an older system that doesn't support DDR5. Given current prices, it's worth checking whether your existing memory genuinely limits everyday performance before spending more than $400 on an upgrade.
Also consider
This 32GB Vengeance DDR5 kits combines two 16GB modules with speeds up to 4,800MT/s, CL40 latency and a compact design optimized for compatible Intel motherboards.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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