Corsair's Vengeance RBG memory has consistently impressed us in use, and with the on-going memory crisis sending prices sky-rocketing, we're constantly on the look-out for discounts on its speedy DDR5 RAM. And we've found on on the the white 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 kit over at Newegg.

• Best for: PC builders and gamers who want 32GB of fast DDR5 memory for a compatible Intel system.

• The deal: The white Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5-6000 kit is $480 (was $500) at Newegg when you use code GGUF239

• Why it matters: You get two 16GB DDR5-6000 modules with CL36-44-44-96 timings, Intel XMP 3.0 support and onboard voltage regulation. Each module also has ten individually addressable RGB LEDs that you can customize through Corsair iCUE.

• The catch: You'll need a DDR5-compatible motherboard, with Corsair recommending Intel 600 and 700 series models. You'll also typically need to enable XMP in the BIOS to reach the advertised speed.

Also consider

Why we recommend it

A 32GB dual-channel kit provides plenty of memory for a modern PC, giving you room for demanding multitasking, content creation and other memory-intensive applications. The DDR5-6000 speed provides a good balance between bandwidth and compatibility, and Intel XMP 3.0 support makes it easier to run the memory at its advertised settings without manually tweaking values in the BIOS.

Price context & historical value

Newegg currently lists the 32GB kit at $499.99, with promo code GGUF239 reducing the checkout price by $20 to $479.99. The current $479.99 price isn't the lowest we've seen for this exact kit however. It was $439.99 last autumn.

RAM prices can vary considerably right now, so the value here depends heavily on wanting this particular white RGB configuration rather than simply looking for the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kit.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...

You're building or upgrading a DDR5 Intel PC and want 32GB of fast memory that also looks good. DDR5-6000, XMP 3.0 and customizable RGB lighting make it particularly appealing for a build with a windowed case.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...

You're primarily interested in getting 32GB of DDR5 memory for the lowest possible price. You're paying extra for the white heat spreaders, RGB lighting and Corsair ecosystem.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is DDR5 memory, so it won't work in a motherboard that only accepts DDR4. Corsair specifically recommends the kit for compatible Intel platforms, including Intel 600 and 700 series motherboards.

The advertised DDR5-6000 specification also relies on an XMP performance profile, so won't necessarily run at that speed straight after installation. Its CL36-44-44-96 timings operate at 1.40V, so you'll need to enable the appropriate XMP profile in your BIOS to get the best settings.