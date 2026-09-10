If you missed out on Labor Day appliance sales, have no fear. Best Buy's very popular appliance sale is still live, and this year's offers are not to be missed. The retailer is promising that 'we won't be beat on appliance pricing', with up to 45% off in savings on refiregerators, washing machines, dishwashers and more.



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Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is backed by their price match guarantee, which means if you find an appliance that's cheaper at an online or local competitor, Best Buy will match it. You'll find some of the lowest prices of the year on top-rated appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and LG, plus you can score free shipping, which is a huge perk.



You can also save up to an extra $1,000 on appliance packages, an extra $300 off on laundry pairs, and free installation on qualifying dishwashers. Keep in mind that Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale ends Wednesday, September 16, and you won't see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale, which is November's Black Friday event.

Best Buy's extended Labor Day appliance sale

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45% off, plus free delivery

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is stil live, with up to 45% off major appliances, including fridges, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer is also offering free shipping, and you can price match to ensure you're getting the best deal.

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