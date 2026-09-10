Even Microsoft's own software teams are struggling with the avalanche of AI-generated code

Microsoft worries developers are submitting a higher volume of extensions due to AI

It's already made some review changes, but the Edge team has had to make further changes

Edge extensions will also be reassessed every 15 days to prove quality

Microsoft's Edge team has warned that vibe coding has contributed to a sharp rise in extension submissions for the browser simply because developers can build and tweak their extensions far more quickly.

While the company largely sees this as a positive for the Edge ecosystem, which has always struggled against the likes of Chrome, it also worries about the additional pressure its own developers now face.

Even though the team introduced an "expedited review process" in 2025, its "review pipeline has experienced additional strain" and review times are suboptimal.

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Edge has seen a huge rise in AI-generated extension submissions

As a result of this additional stress, the company says it's streamlined how extension submissions move through the review pipeline in order to reduce the amount of time developers wait for approval, but crucially, the changes do not reduce the number of checks or reduce the standards.

One of the changes include the addition of automated systems to identify known policy violations and security issues.

"Our objective is to make Edge the easiest place to build, publish, and grow an extension," Microsoft wrote, but the company clearly knows Edge falls short of Chrome in terms of outright user adoption.

Per the latest Statcounter figures, Chrome accounts for 71% of all desktop browsing sessions, with Edge in a distant second place with an 11% market share.

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At the same time, Microsoft is also making changes to its Featured badge, which assesses extensions across "more than 60 quality signals." The increasingly automated system will now re-check extensions every 15 days – "With this more frequent cadence, high-quality extensions can earn recognition sooner, and developers receive faster feedback on their investments in quality," the company added.

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