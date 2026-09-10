Gartner thinks these four trends will shape the future of work — so what will they mean for you?

One in three workers laid off due to AI could need to be reemployed at a higher rate

Context, judgment and meaning are irreplaceable human traits that AI can't bring

Companies need to reinvest in AI – not just accept mediocre gains

Gartner has argued that the future of work is moving beyond simple AI automation – instead, it says that using AI to enhance human capability and redesigning how work gets done are far more critical for future business leaders.

Fundamental to Gartner's report is the importance of human workers and the preservation of human judgment and context, therefore the analysts warn that AI-induced layoffs could be costly in the long-term despite offering potential savings today.

In fact, the study warns that by as soon as 2029, one in three (30%) employees laid off because their jobs were replaced by AI will need to be rehired, and potentially at a higher cost to their future employers than had they just been kept on.

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Gartner warns about AI layoffs and the importance of human workers

Ultimately, the analysts warn that treating AI primarily as a headcount-reduction mechanism could weaken future talent pipelines, remove institutional knowledge and expertise, reduce innovation ability, and create expensive recruitment challenges later.

First of the four upcoming trends predicted by the company is the human-AI relationship – companies are being urged to build stronger human-AI collaboration where AI and automation are largely seen as augmentation, not replacement.

It's also about a cultural change, because Gartner says workforces should adapt to AI, not just adopt it. Employees will need to learn continuously, adapt to changing roles and understand how to work effectively alongside AI.

Thirdly, human context, judgment and meaning should be protected, with Gartner increasingly worried that AI could inadvertently strip these away.

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Finally, Gartner expects AI investments to be a continuous loop and not a single action – companies that reinvest will likely be the ones to see the best success.

"The competitive advantage will go to the CIOs and business executives who build an AI-shaped organization where AI value compounds by reshaping roles and allowing workflows to cross traditional boundaries, increasing velocity and reducing friction," VP Analyst Tori Paulman wrote.

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