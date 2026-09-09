Apple has raised prices across both new and old iPhones

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are all pricer than their predecessors

The iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17e have also gone up

Apple announced a ton of new products at its iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro event today — but one thing it was noticeably quieter about were some price hikes across its entire iPhone range, including both new phones and old.

As expected, the iPhone 18 Pro series have all arrived with a slight premium over their now-discontinued iPhone 17 Pro predecessors. As you can see in the table below, the size of the increase varies depending on your choice of storage — but it goes up to a $300 / £300 / AU$500 for the 1TB version.

Slightly more surprising were the price rises across the older iPhone models that Apple still sells. The iPhone 16 (now only available in a single 128GB version), iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17e are all more expensive than they were just last week.

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Apple hasn't commented on the reason for the increases, but it's fair to assume that the components and RAM crisis are to blame. Back in June, Apple hiked prices across its Mac, iPad, HomePod and Apple TV ranges — and while these iPhone ones aren't quite as bad in percentage terms, they are similarly unwelcome.

Here's the full breakdown of every iPhone price rise that we've seen today...

New iPhone price hikes

If you're in the market for a high-capacity iPhone 18 Pro, today's price reveals make for particularly tricky reading.

While lower-capacity models in the Pro and Pro Max series have both risen by a $100 / £100 / AU$100, it's the 1TB and 2TB versions that have seen the biggest percentage increases.

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For example, the iPhone 18 Pro (1TB), which is traditionally a sweet spot in the range, is 17% more expensive (or 15% if you're in Australia) than the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro model.

But the worst-hit is the iPhone 18 Pro Max (2TB), which has gone up by $500 / £500 / AU$900 compared to the previous generation, a rise of 20% (or 19% in Australia). Ouch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Price Price increase from predecessor iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099 $100 / £100 / AU$100 iPhone 18 Pro (512GB) $1,399 / £1,399 / AU$2,499 $100 / £100 / AU$100 iPhone 18 Pro (1TB) $1,799 / £1,799 / AU$3,299 $300 / £300 / AU$500 iPhone 18 Pro (2TB) $2,399 / £2,399 / AU$4,499 N/A (new model) iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,299 $100 / £100 / AU$150 iPhone 18 Pro Max (512GB) $1,499 / £1,499 / AU$2,699 $100 / £100 / AU$550 iPhone 18 Pro Max (1TB) $1,899 / £1,899 / AU$3,499 $300 / £300 / AU$500 iPhone 18 Pro Max (2TB) $2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,699 $500 / £500 / AU$900

Old iPhone price hikes

It wasn't just Apple's new iPhones that saw their prices heading in the wrong direction today — all of its older models that you can buy from the Apple Store also got a little bit more expensive.

The two-year-old iPhone 16 is now hard to recommend given it's now 14% pricier in the US and UK following its $100 / £100 increase for the 128GB model, which takes it to a slightly ridiculous $799 / £799 / $1,349.

Both versions of the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 have been given $100 / £100 / AU$150 increases, which means their 512GB versions have gone up by 13% and 10% respectively.

But like the new iPhone 18 Pro, problems arise when you venture into the higher-capacity versions of the iPhone Air. Its 1TB model has gone up by $300 / £500 / AU$500, which is a 21% hike in the US and UK (or 19% in Australia).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Previous price New price Price increase iPhone 16 (128GB) $699 / £699 / AU$1,249 $799 / £799 / $1,349 $100 / £100 / AU$100 iPhone 16 (256GB) $799 / £799 / AU$1,449 N / A N / A iPhone 16 (512GB) $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 N / A N / A iPhone 17e (256GB) $599 / £599 / AU$999 $699 / £699 / AU$1,149 $100 / £100 / AU$150 iPhone 17e (512GB) $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 $899 / £899 / AU$1,549 $100 / £100 / AU$150 iPhone 17 (256GB) $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 $899 / £899 / AU$1,549 $100 / £100 / AU$150 iPhone 17 (512GB) $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,949 $100 / £100 / AU$150 iPhone Air (256GB) $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,899 $100 / £100 / AU$100 iPhone Air (512GB) $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199 $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,299 $100 / £100 / AU$100 iPhone Air (1TB) $1,399 / £1,399 / AU$2,599 $1,699 / £1,699 / AU$3,099 $300 / £500 / AU$500

How bad is this?

As we've argued elsewhere, Apple's pricing across the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods 5 wasn't quite as bad as we'd feared, given the context of those massive rises earlier this year across Macs, iPads and more.

But the iPhone news was certainly less positive, particularly those rises on existing models, which is an unusual step for Apple. It's particularly biting if you prefer higher-capacity models, which have been hit the hardest.

Then again, every iPhone looks pretty cheap compared to the $1,999 / £1,999 / AU$3,499 iPhone Duo. Perhaps that was secretly one of Apple's main motivations for launching its new foldable, as its 256GB version is still pricier than an iPhone 18 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.

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