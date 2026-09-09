AI data centers are pushing rural land prices far beyond farm values

Local officials now face threats over decisions tied to data centers

Farmers are receiving offers that can be extremely difficult to reject

US officials are facing threats and intense local opposition over artificial intelligence projects that are driving fierce competition for rural property and resources.

The conflict is intensifying, with developers seeking large tracts of land and residents raising concerns about electricity use, water demand, and rising property values.

In several communities, officials have faced intimidation after voting on projects, showing how contentious the expansion of AI infrastructure has become.

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Threats intensify as communities resist development

In Michigan, township officials received death threats after supporting a major data center proposal involving Oracle and OpenAI.

An official said threatening messages became severe enough to make ordinary disagreements over development far more troubling.

“We’ve got a lot of recorded messages wishing us dead,” said Kelly Marion, township clerk in Saline Township, Michigan.

Officials elsewhere have faced similar pressure, with some councils delaying meetings or restricting public participation following threats linked to data center plans.

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In Box Elder County, Utah, Commissioner Lee Perry said he and two colleagues received threats after approving resolutions concerning development.

The dispute has also reached Marshall, Michigan, where council members were warned about a death threat after approving restrictions on new projects.

Salix, Iowa, postponed a vote concerning development after threatening social media posts prompted authorities to investigate possible risks.

The incidents come amid hundreds of local measures restricting data center construction across different parts of the United States.

Rising land values fuel another fight

The conflict extends beyond security concerns. AI companies are now competing with farmers and other landowners for sites with suitable infrastructure.

According to commercial property firm Avison Young, data center land purchases reached roughly $6 billion during the first half of 2026.

That figure represents a 79% increase from the previous year, while data centers account for 27% of American development sites.

Some developers have offered prices far exceeding agricultural values, giving landowners strong financial incentives to sell their farms.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said developers sometimes offered farmers outrageous prices for their farms.

“When [data centers] first started popping up, nobody really knew much about them,” Miller said.

“I found out real quick that they were taking up our very best farmland. ... And [developers] give sometimes 10 times the value, so it’s hard for farmers to turn that down.”

In Northern Virginia, some sites with reliable grid access have reportedly reached millions of dollars per acre amid strong demand.

The National Association of Home Builders has warned that data center developers can outbid housing companies because their financial limits differ significantly.

Meanwhile, residents fear large facilities could increase pressure on electricity networks, water supplies, roads, and other local services.

Analysts at investment banks have also warned that political opposition could become a risk for future data center expansion plans.

For communities near proposed sites, the unresolved question is whether economic gains can justify the costs associated with scarce land and resources.

Via CNBC

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