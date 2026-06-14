517 out of 809 planned US data centers currently located in locations under the influence of a drought for the past year

US regulators are taking note of direct data center cooling needs, but might be overlooking power generation and fabrication costs

The issue is fast becoming political for many Americans, 70% of whom do not want to live next to a data center

The United States might be in the grip of a record-shattering drought, but AI data center builders and their proponents seem unfazed for now.

This is despite local frustrations over the detrimental impact of AI data centers on living conditions, which are becoming increasingly vocal.

The unprecedented situation is impacting both power generation and water supply alike, but is finding a somewhat muted response from political stakeholders in various regions

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AI's water needs far exceed the closed loop

The AI industry maintains that closed loops are highly efficient in both cooling and water use, and datacenter operators such as AWS are implementing their own custom loops to capitalize on the situation, but that might just be the tip of the iceberg here.

The elephant in the room for most data centers is power: all current buildouts will require reliable power to support the compute they are expected to house in the near future.

This is particularly challenging at a time when the US grid is already expected to be strained, even as it passes increased power costs on to consumers over the next few years.

In a report published by Xlyem, estimates indicated that out of the increase in AI-centric demand for water, only 4% is directly attributed to the data center, while a mammoth 96% is indirect (power generation at ~54% and semiconductor fabrication at ~42%), with much of the focus on the former versus the latter.