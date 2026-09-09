Apple Event 2026 live — last-minute iPhone Ultra leaks, AirPods 5 rumors, and more ahead of today's big showcase

Apple's hotly anticipated ‘Surprise and Shine’ event takes place today, and we're on the ground in California to bring you all the big announcements as they happen.

Leading the list of rumored-to-be-unveiled products is Apple's first foldable iPhone — expected to be called either the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo — which, if it does arrive, would represent the biggest iPhone shake-up in recent history. This dual-screen device could also skyrocket the popularity of foldable phones more generally, so Samsung and Google executives are surely paying close attention.

Elsewhere, Apple looks set to refresh its wearable, earbud, and smart home lines with new Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods, respectively — and we may even see a new version of the Apple TV 4K, which hasn't been updated since 2022.

Today's event kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST — or 3am AEST on September 10 if you're in Australia — but in the meantime, we'll be rounding up the latest leaks, rumors, and predictions about new CEO John Ternus' first Apple Event.

Jump to the live updates here

Written by Written by Axel Metz Phones Editor Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, responsible for covering the latest hardware and software developments in mobile technology. He's written close to 2,000 articles for TechRadar on everything from iPhones to tri-folds, and so is well-placed to walk you through today's potentially historic Apple Event.

Apple Event 2026 — rumored announcements

Foldable iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Duo)

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 12

Apple Watch Ultra 4

AirPods 5

Apple TV 4K (2026)

HomePod mini 2

Apple Event 2026 — how to watch

Apple Event — September 9 - YouTube Watch On

Today's ‘Surprise and Shine’ Apple event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, but you'll be able to follow along via the livestream video embedded above or via Apple’s official event page.

Proceedings kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is 3am AEST on September 10 if you're in Australia.

If you press the ‘Notify me’ button on the video embedded above, you’ll get a reminder when the event is starting, and, of course, you'll be able to re-watch the stream once the event finishes (we're expecting things to wrap up around 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, or 5am AEST in Australia).