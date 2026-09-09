Marantz unveils MCR 60n mini hi-fi hub

Amp and streamer which includes MM phono stage and HDMI eARC

Designed to be compact, so it won't take up as much space as a hi-fi stack

If you're under the assumption that your small home or rental apartment means you can't enjoy an advanced hi-fi set-up, Marantz's new release might have you re-thinking things.

The beloved heritage hi-fi giant has released a new device: The Marantz MCR 60n — and no, despite the name, it's not solely designed to play My Chemical Romance or songs written in Manchester.

This combined streamer and amplifier has been devised as a "mini hi-fi player", according to the brand. While we weren't told its actual size, its footprint is noticeably smaller than a turntable's in the accompanying images.

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It'll go on sale on September 15, 2026, and there are two models. For $1,000 in the US (about £740, AU$1,500) you can get the standard model, and there's one available in Europe with a DAB radio squirrelled in, for £800 (about $1,100, AU$1,1600).

So it's not cheap per se, but perhaps its range of features — and household name status — will make up for that.

Welcome to the Black Parade

(Image credit: Marantz)

Sorry. I had to have one My Chemical Romance song reference — but while I'm here, the MCR 60n does come in 'Champagne Gold' (above) as well as Matte Black, unless you reside in the US. For those Stateside, it's black only.

As an amplifier, the Marantz MCR 60n hits 65W per channel to 4 ohms, which the company says is designed to support a variety of audio kit, including CD players, turntables or your TV plugged into your go-to speakers.

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The latter option comes from the addition of an HDMI eARC port, which is a fancy new addition alongside a new MM phono stage for your turntable. They join the likes of an ethernet port, USB input and optical input. Oh, and a DAB tuner of course, if you get that step-up model.

You don't need to rely on wired audio if you don't want to though. There's also support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, as well as AirPlay 2, via Bluetooth. The Marantz also has preset buttons so you can quickly jump to your preferred sources or settings arrangements.

There's also support for a subwoofer, and Dirac Live Room Correction as well as Roon Ready to adapt your sound for your space and ensure you keep it running well.

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