IKEA has launched a new wireless driver for its integrated LED lights

Called Dubbelkisel, it connects your lights to IKEA's Bilresa hub

It's Matter-enabled so you can integrate it into a wider smart home setup

If you have IKEA integrated lights in your cabinets or wardrobe, there's good news — the company has just launched a new driver that lets you control them wirelessly, with Matter compatibility, so you can integrate them into the rest of your smart home.

The new driver, called Dubbelkisel, is a successor to the Trådfri driver, which allowed you to control your integrated lights via a small remote control using the Zigbee protocol. The new driver is different; instead of linking directly to a remote, it connects to IKEA's Dirigera hub, which means you can operate your cabinet lights with any of IKEA's smart switches — or even non-IKEA devices as part of wider Matter setup.

As Notebookcheck reports, news of the Dubbelkisel leaked earlier this year, when the driver appeared in a database of Thread devices, but this is the first time we've seen it on sale.

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The new device replaces the IKEA Trådfri, which let you operate integrated lights wirelessly via a small remote control (Image credit: IKEA)

Some users on Reddit managed to get their hands on the device early, and report that it generally performs well, though the older Trådfri has some advantages.

"No problems so far," wrote one poster on r/tradfri. "It’s paired via a gateway, so there’s a noticeable delay when turning on the light. The previous Trådfri power supply was connected directly to the remote and worked instantly. Also I preferred the old, small Trådfri remote over the current Bilresa model."

The new driver is currently available in a selection of European countries, and is expected to roll out more widely within the coming weeks. It's priced at €18, which is approximately $20 / £15 / AU$30.

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