US Army drilled by senators over ‘deep concerns’ surrounding shutdown of cutting-edge drone battalion — and the wars in Ukraine and Iran show that ‘back to basics’ might not be a smart move

US senators call on Army to answer questions over disbanding of futuristic drone battalion

Letter to General LaNeve raises concerns over US commitment to NATO allies and Ukraine

Drones are changing the face of the battlefield, and the US could miss out on important lessons and innovations

A group of bipartisan US senators is questioning why the US Army has decided to shut down a cutting edge drone battalion that was set up to understand the shifting battlefield dynamics in Ukraine.

The 3rd battalion of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment was founded in November 2025 by former chief of staff for the US Army Gen. Randy George. But less than a year later, acting chief of staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve announced plans to disband the battalion as part of a ‘back to basics’ approach.

But there are concerns the decision could harm the US military's warfighting capacity, and its ability to learn from a rapidly evolving battlefield technology.

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Senators question decision to disband drone battalion

The letter, signed by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Angus S. King, Jr., and Rep. Michael R. Turner, requests that Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and General LaNeve provide the data and analysis behind the decision to disband the drone battalion, and also questions “if this decision was based on Department of Defense leadership guidance or was an Army-internal decision.”

“We have deep concerns that eliminating this specialized drone unit will limit our ability to learn from allies, particularly the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and hinder our efforts to modernize drone warfare at the speed necessary to compete on the modern battlefield. This specialized unit was a prudent response in a moment when the character of warfare is changing faster than a conventional formation’s ability to adapt,” the letter states.

The letter also points out that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US coordination with the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided the basis for the new battalion, providing a “prudent response in a moment when the character of warfare is changing faster than a conventional formation’s ability to adapt.”

Additionally, disbanding the unit “hurts our ability to acquire the critical knowledge and skills that can be gained from working with and learning from Ukrainian soldiers.”

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“We respectfully request the Army brief us on how it intends to continue learning lessons on drone warfare from Ukraine in the absence of the Unmanned Assault Battalion. We request this briefing to occur no later than September 21st, 2026,” the letter concludes.

Why are drones changing the battlefield?

The conditions on the frontlines of Ukraine, often compared to the trench warfare of the Great War, have spawned a boom of specializations in drone technology.

From reconnaissance and electronic warfare to logistics and CASEVAC, drones are now essential to Ukraine’s war effort.

Numerous innovations in drone technology are keeping Ukraine in the fight. Autonomous drones capable of hunting and destroying Russian Shahed drones have been used to great effect, and supply lines across open ground are being bolstered by ground robots capable of lugging 210 kilograms cross-country.

But not all drone innovations are in Ukraine’s favor. Ukraine’s military intelligence recently warned that Russia is developing new drones designed to cut electricity cables to cause power cuts through the winter months.

So there is a valid level of concern over the disbanding of the US drone battalion. If the US army has no way to deploy or test systems within a dedicated drone unit, it may miss out on vital lessons that could shape future conflicts.

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