Ukraine’s new ground robot can carry 210 kilograms across rough terrain

The Gnom L2 can travel 50 kilometers on one charge

Remote control keeps operators away from dangerous frontline supply routes

Ukrainian robotics company Temerland has rolled out a new Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) called the Gnom L2, engineered to haul substantial loads over difficult terrain.

Engineers rate its cargo capacity at 210 kilograms, equivalent to 463 pounds, while top speed reaches 12 kilometers, or 7 miles, per hour.

A single charge reportedly lets the machine cover 50 kilometers, close to 31 miles, before it needs to return for resupply or recharging.

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A heavier vehicle for frontline logistics

The company equipped the L2 with higher-capacity batteries to support longer movements while carrying substantial loads.

Its cargo basket has also been reinforced, while a combination of wheels and tracks helps the vehicle move across uneven ground.

Operators control the machine remotely using specialized HotRC equipment, keeping humans involved in decisions about its movement.

The machine does not support autonomous control; thus, it can not independently navigate battlefields without operator input.

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The Gnom L2 is currently under field evaluation, so its published specifications may change as testing provides more engineering data.

The manufacturer has not disclosed production numbers, battlefield deployment figures, unit costs, or detailed results from combat operations.

These factors will be important in determining how well the L2 can perform repeated resupply missions in demanding conditions.

However, its payload could allow military units to transport ammunition, equipment and other heavy supplies while reducing soldiers’ exposure during routine logistics work.

Its range could also support trips between supply points and forward positions, although real-world endurance will depend on terrain, cargo weight and operating conditions

One platform, several battlefield roles

The L2 joins several other Gnom variants developed by Temerland for reconnaissance, engineering, evacuation, and support missions.

The company previously introduced the Gnom ND-Recon, which uses six cameras and six high-gain microphones for reconnaissance.

It can also carry a tethered drone with a charging station, while other equipment can provide defensive functions.

Temerland is also developing a Gnom version equipped with a robotic arm for emergency evacuation, mine clearance and engineering tasks.

The range of configurations shows how the company is adapting one robotic platform for different military needs.

For the L2, the focus is moving heavy loads through difficult terrain while keeping personnel away from some routine transport risks.

However, questions remain about its performance when communications are disrupted, or electronic warfare interferes with control links.

Production capacity, Ukrainian deployment numbers and operational frequency are also unknown.

Because the L2 is still undergoing trials, there is no certainty that it will ever be deployed in real combat situations.

Its long-term value will therefore depend on whether it can reliably deliver heavy loads under the unpredictable conditions of active combat zones.

Via Drone Front

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