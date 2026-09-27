Ukrainian bombers dropped ground robots more than ten kilometers behind Russian lines

Gryphon robots reached positions Ukrainian forces could not easily access

Ukraine is increasingly using machines to reduce soldiers' frontline exposure

Ukraine's Third Army Corps has carried out a first-of-its-kind attack, using heavy bomber drones to deploy ground robots directly behind Russian positions.

The operation formed part of the ongoing Operation Vivaldi counteroffensive, which launched in May 2026 across the northern Donetsk region.

According to the Ukrainian military, soldiers from the corps' unmanned systems units developed this specific tactic entirely on their own initiative.

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How bombers delivered strike robots past enemy defenses

Heavy bomber drones operated by the Third Assault Brigade dropped NC13 strike ground vehicles, nicknamed Gryphons, more than 10 kilometers behind Russian lines.

These wheeled robots carried cameras that recorded the entire operation, which allegedly resulted in casualties on the Russian side.

Attacking troops in a location where they had not anticipated ground-level assault reportedly gave Ukrainian forces a clear tactical advantage.

The name Gryphon honors Hryhorii Bach, a machine gunner who went missing during earlier fighting for the settlement of Andriivka.

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"Now, even more of our infantry soldiers' lives can be saved, while more enemy personnel and resources are destroyed," said the Third Army Corps in a public statement.

Separately, Ukrainian ground robots cleared antipersonnel mines across more than 18 miles of routes without requiring human sapper teams onsite.

That same clearance task would normally have needed two full engineering companies working manually across multiple days.

Remote-controlled robots and their operators already handle roughly 60% of mine clearance within the corps' entire area of operations.

Electronic warfare units attached to the operation reportedly disrupted more than 20,000 Russian drone missions throughout the wider counteroffensive campaign.

Vivaldi's broader gains and what comes next this autumn

Since its launch, the Ukrainian military claims that Operation Vivaldi has reclaimed up to 96 square miles of territory while defeating one arm of a Russian pincer movement.

“Our operation is called ‘Vivaldi,’ and Vivaldi, as we know, has four seasons. And this is only the first of them. […] There will be good news, but for now our actions require silence,” said Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the Third Army Corps.

Ukraine's drone campaign against Russian fuel supplies has reportedly limited diesel availability for generators powering enemy electronic warfare systems nearby.

Russia's elite drone unit, known as Rubicon, reportedly withdrew from the region after suffering losses inflicted by Ukrainian forces.

Russian commanders are now redirecting armored vehicles and drone units toward Dobropillya, preparing for expected mechanized assaults later this autumn season.

During the summer months, Russian forces tested a new anti-drone protection system on their most modern tanks.

Ukrainian drones reportedly still overwhelmed those defensive systems despite the added protective measures fitted to the vehicles.

Ukraine's growing reliance on ground and aerial robots signals a broader shift toward reducing human exposure along the most dangerous frontline positions.

As winter approaches, both militaries appear likely to keep adapting their drone tactics in response to each other's latest countermeasures.

Via ArsTechnica

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