Fable associate game director confirms 'you won't need to do 'thousands' of playthroughs' to achieve 100% completion or the Platinum trophy — 'We have the list, but we're not going to spoil the surprise'
Playground wants to surprise players
- Fable's achievement list has been nailed down, say associate game directors Craig Littler and Will Kennedy
- They say players won't have to do "30,000 playthroughs" to achieve 100% completion
- They want to keep the list secret for now to not "spoi the surprise"
Playground Games has confirmed it has locked down Fable's trophy list, but swears players won't have to do several playthroughs to achieve 100% completion.
Speaking in a press Q&A at Gamescom attended by TechRadar Gaming, associate game directors Craig Littler and Will Kennedy were asked about the game's achievements and whether players can expect a typically funny trophy list similar to the previous games in the series.
Although the developers confirmed the list is essentially nailed down, Plaground wants to keep it secret for now to avoid spoiling the experience.
"We'll say that we have the list, but we're not going to spoil the surprise," Littler said.
Fable is an open-world role-playing game (RPG), meaning players will spend plenty of time exploring during the game's 15-20 hour main story and interacting with over 1,000 unique non-player characters (NPCs).
When TechRadar Gaming asked whether achieving 100% completion, or the Platinum Trophy on PlayStation 5, is feasible without having to complete multiple playthroughs, Kennedy said, "It's doable," but couldn't say how long it will take.
"I will promise you, you won't have to do [something like] 30,000 playthroughs," Littler said, laughing. "We'll commit to that."
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Fable will officially launch on February 23, 2027, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. Playground has confirmed that the Xbox Series X version will have a 60fps performance mode.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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