Logitech G has released a new gaming mouse

The Pro X3 Superstrike is an upgraded version of the Pro X2 Superstrike from earlier this year

Major upgrades include better weight distribution and a new chipset for better power efficiency

PC gaming accessory maker Logitech G has just released the Pro X3 Superstrike, an upgraded version of the Pro X2 Superstrike that came out earlier this year.

We called the original model a 'revolutionary' innovation in our 5-star review, praising its unique Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) switches. Relying on electromagnetic current, HITS allows you to customize everything from the exact actuation point of each click to just how much resistance there is when you press down.

This is a boon in an esports setting, where a short click speed can cut down click latency and, potentially, provide an edge over your opponents.

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(Image credit: Logitech G)

The upgrades found with the Pro X3 Superstrike are subtle, as you might expect given the short time between the two releases, but serve to make an already best-in-class product that little bit better.

It weighs the same 61g as the X2 model, but has been reworked internally for more even weight distribution. This, the team behind the mouse tells me, is the direct result of feedback given by esports pros who complained the original was too front-heavy.

Under the hood, it's also powered by a new chipset, dubbed the NxLOGI. Power efficiency was a major focus, with Logitech claiming that the X3 Superstrike can last more than 135 hours on each charge for a massive 45-hour boost compared to the X2.

There's an upgraded sensor too, which supports up to 48,000 DPI (compared to the 44,000 DPI of the previous model). Other flagship specs, like an up to 8,000Hz wireless report rate, remain unchanged — though there's now the option to achieve that when using the mouse in a wired capacity too.

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Interestingly, there are some new features on the software side: you can now choose a range of Pro Presets in the compatible Logitech G Hub app, all inspired by the settings used by esports players like m0NESY or ShowMaker.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The result is a mouse that's clearly the better pick if you're weighing up the two, but all of this does with a price hike in the US and UK. The X3 Superstrike retails for $199.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95. That's $20 / £10 more than the X2 (though, weirdly, the Australian price remains the same).

A Logitech representative did tell me that the X2 Superstrike will remain on sale alongside the X3 Superstrike for a time as an alternative for those who want something a little cheaper.