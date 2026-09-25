The fifth Toy Story is available to stream now on Disney+

Fall — or spring, if you live in the southern hemisphere — has arrived. And, while that means the nights are about to get longer or shorter for you, some things will stay the same — including the release of new movies and TV shows on the world's best streaming services.

After last week's top-heavy TV series round-up, its follow-up has done a complete 180 and delivered a bonanza of new films to enjoy, including two of the biggest hits of 2026 on Disney+ and HBO Max. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on to find out more. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Toy Story 5 (Disney+)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

I'm going to be frank: Toy Story 5 doesn't have a friend in mine. Indeed, as I said in my Toy Story 5 review, it's not terrible, but it's certainly a "a few Lightyears away from the Disney film series' best entries".

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Still, if you're a sucker for a new Toy Story project, or any Pixar film for the matter, you can check out the multi-billion dollar-spinning movie franchise's latest outing on Disney's primary streamer. This time around, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and company have to contend with the prospect of being replaced by high-tech toys and devices, so it's a timely albeit predictable fifth outing for the fan-favorite toys. — TP

Backrooms (HBO Max)

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Did you know Backrooms filmmaker Kane Parsons was only 20 years old when he made his feature film directorial debut? It's all that most outlets could talk about before his much-anticipated adaptation of the viral internet phenomenon hit theaters.

Well, nobody's talking about his age now, because Backrooms, which has arrived on HBO Max, was a major hit for A24 earlier this year. I enjoyed it up to its final act (I don't think it stuck the landing), but my colleague Lucy Buglass ended her Backrooms review by giving it five out of five stars, so it comes highly recommended from one of us!

I could tell you about its plot, but the less you know about this one, the better, believe me. — TP

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Unabomber (Netflix)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happened to that tiny little boy from Room? Well, he grew up to play domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski for a Netflix movie, that's what.

Jacob Tremblay stars as the self-titled Unabomber, who was behind a series of mail bombs that killed its recipients in 1994. However, instead of following the man as each fatal moment unfolds, Unabomber takes us back to his Harvard days in 1958 and examines what led him to becoming the infamous domestic terrorist.

It's really answering the question that we're endlessly dying to know: what makes someone kill another? In this case, it's a mix of bullying and becoming the subject of severe psychological experiments. Oof. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Brothers (Apple TV)

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

What would you do if you took a long-standing rumor and decided to run with it? If you're Apple, you fully lean into the fact that Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are related, and create a TV show titled Brothers.

The famously close friends, who some observers believe are half-brothers, play fictionalized versions of themselves in this new Apple TV comedy series that — yep, you guessed it — plays along with the fact that they may be blood relatives.

Obviously, the whole thing is played for laughs, but I suspect Brothers will do little to dispel the gossip that the A-listers might be closer than everyone, including themselves, initially thought. Will we ever find out for sure? If an incredibly reluctant McConaughey ever takes a DNA test, sure, but don't gets your hopes up... — TP

The Love Hypothesis (Prime Video)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video isn't loosening its grip on young adult romantic drama just yet. The Love Hypothesis , which is based on Ali Hazelwood's book namesake, is the latest in line of its banging 2026 genre content.

In a nutshell, Olive (Lili Reinhart) is a third-year biology PhD candidate at Stanford researching early pancreatic cancer detection. In order to convince her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh) that she has completely moved on from a crush, Olive impulsively grabs and kisses Adam (Tom Bateman) in the lab hallway.

The two make a mutually beneficial agreement to fake date each other... though that fakeness doesn't last for long. Personally, I think the strongest love story here is between the two besties, but the new movie ticks all of the rom-com boxes that it needs to. — JV

Jackass: Best and Last (Paramount+)

jackass: best and last | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

How many times can you put explosives in your butt, dangle on a wire over a pool of alligators, or get slapped to the ground by a giant mechanical hand? 11, if you count all the movies, which sign off with Jackass: Best and Last.

Expect more of the same idiotic vibes with a touch more sentimentality. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang return for more outrageous and hilarious stunts, and my jaw is still on the floor after all of these years.

What you really won't expect is how strangely moving the whole thing is. Do I really believe this is the end? No. Surely these guys will be the Cher of final farewell tours, but what do I know? Well, apart from the fact it's out on Paramount+... — JV

A Different World (Netflix)

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This 10-episode series feels worth watching purely because one of its main characters is called Dwayne Wayne. Hilarious names aside, A Different World is Netflix's revival of the hits 1990s sitcom of the same name, and follows a freshman and her ride-or-die crew juggling school, romantic drama, and family legacy at a historically Black college.

Can the 2026 version live up to the huge shoes it has to fill? Time will tell. But, with multiple original cast members returning to the new show, I'm more than willing to give it a shot. — JV

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