September 2026 has arrived — and, after last week's meet weekly streaming round-up, the ninth month of the year has begun with a bang.

Indeed, there are plenty of great looking new movies and TV shows to catch on the world's best streaming services this weekend, including the official streaming debut of the latest Star Wars movie. No matter if you're after another trip to Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away, or looking for something that isn't sci-fi, we've got you covered. So, read on to see what's just landed on your favorite streamer. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Mandalorian and Grogu (Disney+)

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

I'll be honest: I wasn't a fan of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Indeed, I stated as much in my review of The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its theatrical debut in late May. But, hey, now that it's out on Disney+, you can decide for yourself whether it's any good or not.

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Set some time after The Mandalorian's third season, the Star Wars film sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his diminutive protégé enlisted by The New Republic to help the Twins, aka the Huttese heads of Shakari's crime syndicate, rescue the latter's nephew Jotta (voiced by Jeremy Allen White). Of course, things aren't as simple as that and the pair soon find themselves embroiled in a criminal conspiracy. — TP

The Gentlemen season 2 (Netflix)

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We've got a double hit of Theo James in the list this week, but The Gentlemen season 2 is far and away my favorite. With the Glass family business back and booming the groundwork is set for a Shakespearean level of drama that's tinged with signature Guy Ritchie-style brutality to unfold. But whatever you think that looks like, times it by 100, and add in a chainsaw.

Through shrewd editing, handwritten effects, sound and narrative structure, new episodes feel playful and unserious despite its often sombre and hard-hitting undertones, with Ritchie's tonal balance across it all being nothing short of impressive.

Clearly, the best way to deal with the bad things in life is to sprinkle in as much absurdity and humor as possible, and Ritchie never lets us forget that. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

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Mayday (Apple TV)

Mayday — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The above thumbnail almost makes it look as though Ryan Reynolds has decided to dramatize his Welcome to Wrexham journey, but I can confirm that new Apple TV movie Mayday is anything but.

As the name suggests, there are heavy military tones surrounding this one. In essence, a U.S. Navy pilot (Reynolds) on a top-secret mission during the Cold War gets trapped behind enemy lines, his only chance at survival is to form an alliance with an eccentric ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh).

Honestly, it's just nice to see Branagh in front of the camera for a change, and I don't mean that as a sly diss to his Agatha Christie movies. His natural chemistry with Reynolds is exactly the mood-booster we need this week, and it's safe to say that you'll never look at the Cold War the same way again. — JV

Chad Powers season 2 (Hulu/Disney+)

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Chad Powers is back! Glen Powell returns as the titular quarterback in disguise, but he's in a difficult situation when we pick up with him in season 2 of the Hulu series.

In the season 1 finale, coach Ricky (Perry Mattfeld) discovered that Chad is actually disgraced former quarterback Russ Holliday, and his disguise has finally been rumbled. With Ricky threatening to expose Chad aka Russ, his future with the South Georgia Catfish is uncertain.

It's great drama to enter the new season with. In a recent TechRadar interview with the Chad Powers cast, they revealed why their characters are so special to them. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Runner (Prime Video)

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You Gal Gadon't want to miss this week's new Prime Video movie, The Runner (sorry, I had to). In a nutshell, the actress plays a high-powered attorney who must race through London to save her abducted son while following cryptic commands from a mysterious caller.

Is this an original premise? No. Is it going to be the best action movie you've ever seen? Also no. But sometimes things have to be so bad that they're great, and there's genuinely something really enjoyable about that.

I've had enough of overly polished, slick and serious action dramas... give me something a little rougher around the edges any day of the week (and I guarantee you'll have a smile on your face by the end too). — JV

Scary Movie 6 (Paramount+)

Scary Movie | Final Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

Horror movies are known for having plenty of sequels, and it turns out that their parodies are no exception. Indeed, Scary Movie 6 is the latest installment in the comedy movie series, with the franchise returning after a 13 year break.

As always, the biggest horrors are parodied here such as Weapons, The Substance and Smile, as well as a recurring parody of Wes Craven's Scream series.

Unfortunately, it performed poorly and received a 24% Rotten Tomatoes rating, though the audience's verdict was more favorable at 64%. So you'll have to watch to decide which side of the debate you fall on. — LB

Fuze (HBO Max)

FUZE | In UK Cinemas April 3 | Starring Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw - YouTube Watch On

HBO Max's new movie is a great weekend watch for anyone wanting a fast paced thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In Fuze, a high-stakes London heist uses the chaos of a mass city evacuation as its cover, so we're following two events at once. A heist is taking place whilst the city is spooked by an unexploded World War II bomb, with the criminals hoping that local law enforcement will be too distracted to apprehend them.

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington, but in my Fuze review I noted that it does seem to waste its all-star cast. Still, it's highly entertaining. — LB

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