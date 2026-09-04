IFA 2026 live Q&A — TechRadar is on the ground at Europe's biggest technology showcase

TechRadar's finest are at IFA 2026 from September 4-8

Submit your questions here, and the team will reply to you

Get the inside scoop on the latest tech straight from the show floor

The TechRadar team has set up camp in Berlin for IFA 2026, Europe's largest tech trade show, rushing between booths and exhibits to catch the most exciting new gadgets ,and shake hands with the 1,900 or so brands showing off their latest kit.

With some 200,000 people descending on Berlin over the next five days, the team will be elbowing their way to the front of every stand to get hands-on with the newest tech — and they're inviting you to come along for the ride.

Want to know about the latest innovations in household electronics? Which gadgets wowed them? Or what it's like to be on the ground at a massive tech trade fair? Drop a question in the chat below, and one of the team will reply to you as soon as they can.

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The show officially opened today, and runs until September 8, but the team have already got well acquainted with the Messeplatz, the vast exhibition space that's home to the showcase, thanks to a raft of press events earlier in the week.

Most of the news gets announced in the lead-up to the event, so a lot of the major unveilings have already happened, allowing our writers to spend time seeking out some of the more under-the-radar new gadgets.

And with many brands exhibiting, there's a lot to see. From Nvidia's game-changing RTX Spark laptops to a lawnbot with a mechanical arm, there's a real mix of new tech for us to get excited about — and the team are here to give you the inside scoop.

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