50 Microsoft tools you can use for free just in time for Build 2026

Microsoft Build 2026 takes place on June 2 and 3 at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, marking the first time the conference has left Seattle since 2016. With in-person tickets priced at $1,099 and capacity capped at around 2,500 developers, this year's event is deliberately compact, built around a single theme: AI agents.

Satya Nadella headlines the opening keynote, with two days of technical sessions from GitHub, Azure, and Windows teams covering the practical side of shipping AI agents and building on Windows as an inference platform.

The best way to get something practical out of Build is to show up already familiar with the tools being discussed. This article rounds up 50 products and platforms from across Microsoft's developer, productivity, and IT ecosystem that you can start using for free right now. We've organized them into eight categories so you can find what's relevant to your work and begin exploring before the June 2 keynote.

What to expect from Build 2026

Build 2026 centers on a single argument: that shipping AI agents is no longer a specialist challenge reserved for research teams but an expected part of mainstream software development. Microsoft spent the 12 months after Build 2025 maturing the tools it announced at that event, including the general availability of Azure AI Foundry Agent Service and the merging of Semantic Kernel and AutoGen into a unified developer SDK. The session catalog reflects that shift, moving from introducing the concept of agentic AI to showing how production deployments actually work.

GitHub is set to take a prominent role at this year's event, with GitHub COO Kyle Daigle confirmed as a keynote presence. Sessions in the published catalog cover Copilot's fleet mode and autopilot capabilities, which let the Copilot CLI handle multi-step coding tasks across an entire codebase without per-step human input. Deeper integration between GitHub and Azure is also expected, along with multi-agent coding workflows running directly inside VS Code.

Azure AI Foundry headlines the cloud development story, with announcements likely to focus on combined model routing across OpenAI and open-source alternatives, small language models optimized for on-device inference on Windows NPU hardware, and tighter connections to Azure Cosmos DB and Azure AI Search. Microsoft faces a more competitive AI infrastructure market than it did a year ago, with AWS expanding Bedrock's model catalog and Google's newly announced Antigravity platform pitching itself as the developer-first agentic infrastructure option. Microsoft's response at Build 2026 appears to lean on its enterprise distribution advantages, particularly its 300-million-plus Microsoft 365 users and its deep Azure cloud commitments.

Windows also gets a new story at Build 2026, not just as an operating system but as a deployment platform for AI agents. Sessions are expected to cover the Windows AI Runtime, NPU passthrough in WSL 3, and an architecture where an agent built on a developer's laptop can scale to Azure without a separate codebase. That positions Windows against cloud-native agent platforms by turning its billion-device installed base into a deployment advantage.

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Microsoft is giving Responsible AI its own dedicated track at Build 2026, covering safety frameworks, compliance tooling, and developer-facing governance controls for AI-powered systems in production. The decision to make this a named track is notable given the volume of enterprise security incidents in 2025 and the pace of AI regulation in the EU and US. If you're building AI features for enterprise customers or regulated industries, those sessions are likely to be among the most directly applicable content at the conference.

You don't need to wait until June 2 to start exploring what Microsoft's developer ecosystem looks like today. A significant portion of the company's tooling is either completely free or available through always-free service tiers that cover genuine workloads. Some of these tools have been around for years; others are recent additions that will likely come up directly in Build sessions.

We've organized the 50 tools into eight categories: developer tools, AI and machine learning, cloud infrastructure, productivity and collaboration, data and analytics, security and identity, IT administration, and low-code and automation platforms. The goal is to highlight what's most relevant to developers, product managers, and IT teams heading into Build 2026, not to catalogue every Microsoft product.

One quick note on what counts as "free" across this list. Some tools are completely free with no usage limits: VS Code, PowerShell, and Playwright being the most obvious examples. Others have always-free service tiers where the included quota covers real workloads, like Azure Functions (1 million executions per month) or Azure Cosmos DB (25 GB of storage). Where a free trial applies, such as Copilot Studio's 60-day offering, we've noted the time limit.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

These are the building blocks of the Microsoft developer experience: the editors, runtimes, terminals, and testing frameworks that most developers working in the ecosystem use every day.

Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code is Microsoft's free, open-source code editor, running on Windows, macOS, and Linux with a library of more than 50,000 extensions covering virtually every language and workflow. Its built-in Git integration, debugger, and integrated terminal let you write, test, and version your code without switching between applications.

What sets VS Code apart from other free editors is its remote development framework, which lets you connect to containers, WSL environments, and remote machines through SSH as if they were local folders. Native GitHub Copilot support is built directly into the interface, and most of Microsoft's agentic coding demos at Build events use it as the primary development surface.

If you're preparing for Build 2026 specifically, the Azure Tools extension pack is worth installing. It adds direct access to Azure resources from the editor sidebar, and the Dev Containers extension is useful for replicating the kind of containerized development environments that appear throughout Microsoft's AI tooling demos.

GitHub Free

GitHub Free gives you unlimited public and private repositories alongside basic CI/CD through GitHub Actions, with 2,000 hosted compute minutes per month on public repositories. Issues, Projects, Discussions, and the full code review toolset are all included at no cost.

The free plan is the entry point for GitHub Copilot and the natural starting point for contributing to open-source projects in the Microsoft ecosystem. If you're planning to follow the Copilot sessions at Build 2026, having a GitHub account with some repository history makes the live demos considerably more actionable.

GitHub Copilot Free

GitHub Copilot Free gives you up to 2,000 inline code completions and 50 premium chat requests per month, with access to models including GPT-4.1 and Claude Sonnet across VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Neovim. The monthly cap makes this tier most useful as a way to decide whether AI-assisted coding changes your workflow before committing to a paid plan.

What makes the free tier informative is that the same model infrastructure powering the paid tiers runs underneath it. You're testing the real product rather than a limited preview, which means any workflow habits you form on the free tier carry over directly if you upgrade.

The model choice available on the free tier is worth paying attention to. Both GPT-4.1 and Claude Sonnet are production-grade models capable of meaningful code generation and debugging assistance, so the free tier gives you a realistic sense of what AI-assisted development feels like, not a stripped-down demo.

.NET SDK

The .NET SDK is Microsoft's free, open-source platform for building web, desktop, cloud, mobile, and game applications in C#, F#, and Visual Basic. It runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux and bundles the runtime, core libraries, and CLI toolchain needed to compile and run .NET applications locally.

If you're coming to Build 2026 for the Azure AI Foundry sessions, having the .NET SDK installed beforehand makes a real difference. Most of Microsoft's Semantic Kernel and Azure SDK code samples ship as .NET projects, and the CLI tooling integrates directly with Azure DevOps and GitHub Actions pipelines.

ASP.NET Core, which ships with the SDK, is Microsoft's recommended framework for building HTTP APIs and lightweight backend services. If you're working on the service layer for an AI-powered application or need API endpoints for an Azure Functions-based workflow, ASP.NET Core is worth getting familiar with before the Build sessions on Azure AI Foundry integration.

Windows Terminal

Windows Terminal is a free, modern terminal for Windows with support for multiple tabs, split panes, and configurable profiles for Command Prompt, PowerShell, WSL, and SSH connections. It's available from the Microsoft Store and ships as the default terminal in Windows 11.

The practical case for switching from legacy console windows is straightforward: working across PowerShell, Azure CLI, and a WSL environment simultaneously in a single window removes friction that adds up quickly during a day of infrastructure or DevOps work. Once you've used it, managing three separate console windows feels clunky by comparison.

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)

WSL lets you run a full Linux environment directly on Windows without a virtual machine, with direct file system access between Windows and Linux and GPU acceleration through WSL 2. It's particularly valuable for teams whose production workloads run on Linux while developers use Windows machines.

WSL 3 is expected at Build 2026 in the context of NPU passthrough, which would allow Linux environments to access Windows PC NPU hardware for on-device AI inference. Running WSL now gives you the foundation to evaluate those capabilities as soon as Microsoft's documentation lands after the conference.

Getting comfortable with a Linux environment on Windows has also become more relevant as more developer tooling, particularly in AI and machine learning, assumes a Linux or Unix-like environment. Running Jupyter notebooks, containerized models, or Python-based agent frameworks through WSL removes the compatibility issues that otherwise surface when that tooling runs natively on Windows.

Dev Home

Dev Home is a free Windows application providing a developer dashboard for monitoring CPU, GPU, memory, and network performance in real time, alongside a guided setup flow for configuring a new machine from scratch. It connects to GitHub for cloning repositories, tracking pull requests, and monitoring CI status from the desktop.

The machine setup flow is particularly useful for teams that onboard developers regularly. Rather than maintaining a setup wiki that inevitably falls out of date, Dev Home lets you define a machine configuration as a JSON spec file and apply it to a new machine in a single step.

The GitHub integration is also worth setting up if you maintain multiple repositories. Seeing your open pull requests and CI status in a dashboard without switching to the browser reduces the context-switching overhead that accumulates quickly during a typical development day.

WinGet (Windows Package Manager)

WinGet is Microsoft's official command-line package manager for Windows, letting you install, update, and remove software from a curated repository with a single command. It's comparable in approach to Homebrew on macOS or apt on Debian Linux, with the package catalog covering developer tools, browsers, and common productivity applications.

WinGet scripts integrate directly with Dev Home's setup flow and are increasingly common in CI provisioning pipelines for configuring fresh Windows runners. If you're building automated development environment setup into your team's workflow, WinGet is where that work starts on Windows.

The package catalog is community-maintained through the winget-pkgs repository on GitHub, where new packages are added through pull requests reviewed by Microsoft. If a tool you need isn't in the catalog yet, submitting it is straightforward. Microsoft's review process ensures the catalog stays reliable.

PowerShell

PowerShell is Microsoft's cross-platform shell and scripting framework, free and open-source, running on Windows, macOS, and Linux as a consistent automation layer across different environments. PowerShell 7 is the current release and the standard choice for Azure CLI automation, infrastructure scripting, and DevOps pipeline work throughout the Microsoft ecosystem.

One of its less obvious strengths is that it works with system objects rather than plain text as command output. That makes it significantly easier to pipe data between commands without parsing strings, which matters when you're scripting against Azure APIs or automating multi-step administrative tasks where accuracy is non-negotiable.

The Az module, installed via Install-Module Az, extends PowerShell with cmdlets for every major Azure service. If you prefer cmdlet-based scripting to Azure CLI commands, the Az module gives you the same coverage through PowerShell syntax. It's the standard approach throughout Microsoft's Azure documentation for PowerShell examples.

Playwright

Playwright is Microsoft's open-source browser testing framework for end-to-end tests against Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit, with support for JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, .NET, and Java. It includes a built-in test runner, a trace viewer for debugging failures, and a code generation tool that records user interactions as test scripts.

Beyond web testing, Playwright is increasingly used to drive browser-based interactions in AI agent workflows. If you're building agents that need to navigate web interfaces as part of their task execution, Playwright provides a controlled, scriptable browser environment with a mature API and active community maintenance.

An active community project, microsoft/playwright-mcp, exposes Playwright as an MCP server, making it straightforward to add browser control as a tool available to AI agents built with Semantic Kernel or AutoGen. That pattern is directly relevant to the agentic workflow sessions at Build 2026.

AI, multi-agent systems, and machine learning

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

These tools reflect the direction Microsoft is taking at Build 2026. Several are worth exploring before the keynote to make the sessions more immediately actionable.

Microsoft Copilot

The free tier of Microsoft Copilot is available at copilot.microsoft.com without a Microsoft 365 subscription, built on OpenAI models and accessible in your browser for drafting, summarizing, researching, and generating code. Daily usage limits apply on the free plan, but the core capabilities are the same as in the paid tier.

Microsoft Copilot is the consumer-facing layer of the same AI infrastructure powering GitHub Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Using it regularly before Build 2026 gives you a grounded sense of where its capabilities are useful and where they fall short, which makes the Copilot architecture sessions considerably more meaningful in context.

AutoGen

AutoGen is an open-source framework from Microsoft Research for building multi-agent AI systems, where specialized agents collaborate asynchronously to complete complex tasks. It supports tool use, human-in-the-loop checkpoints, and direct agent-to-agent communication, and it's one of the most widely adopted agentic frameworks in production environments outside of Microsoft's own products.

AutoGen and Semantic Kernel have been converging over the past year into a unified developer SDK, and that integration story is expected to feature prominently at Build 2026. Running the AutoGen sample notebooks locally beforehand is one of the fastest ways to understand what Microsoft's agentic framework architecture actually looks like in practice.

The sample notebooks on GitHub walk through patterns from simple two-agent conversations to complex multi-agent pipelines with tool use and memory. Running them gives you a concrete reference point for evaluating the framework's capabilities before the Build sessions on the merged Semantic Kernel and AutoGen SDK.

Semantic Kernel

Semantic Kernel is Microsoft's open-source SDK for connecting large language models to existing application code and organizational data. It has official support for C#, Python, and Java, and covers memory management, multi-step planning, and plugin orchestration across model providers. The framework underpins Microsoft's own Copilot products internally.

Understanding Semantic Kernel gives you direct insight into the architecture behind Microsoft's first-party AI features. If you're building AI capabilities into a .NET or Python application and want a framework that mirrors how Microsoft's own teams build Copilot integrations, Semantic Kernel is the reference implementation to study.

The plugin model is its most practical feature for teams with existing codebases. You can expose any .NET or Python function as a plugin that Semantic Kernel can call as part of a multi-step AI workflow, which means your existing business logic becomes available to an AI agent without a rewrite.

Phi-4

Phi-4 is Microsoft's small language model released as open weights on Hugging Face, designed for on-device inference at 14 billion parameters and optimized for modern Windows PC hardware with an NPU. It performs competitively with much larger models on reasoning and coding benchmarks despite its smaller footprint.

The practical case for Phi-4 is latency and data privacy. Running inference locally on NPU hardware avoids the round-trip to a cloud API and keeps sensitive inputs on the device. Build 2026's Windows AI Runtime sessions are expected to focus on exactly this kind of on-device deployment pattern, so experimenting with Phi-4 beforehand gives you a concrete reference point.

Running Phi-4 locally is straightforward with Ollama, available for Windows, which takes a few minutes from download to first inference. If you want to evaluate on-device performance specifically, pulling the model through Ollama and testing it against a sample dataset gives you a realistic baseline for what Windows NPU inference is likely to deliver once WSL 3 support arrives.

Azure AI Foundry (free exploration)

Azure AI Foundry's web portal lets you browse, compare, and test models from Microsoft's catalog, including OpenAI models, Phi models, and open-source alternatives from Meta and Mistral, without a paid subscription. Some models carry usage limits at the free tier, but the catalog browsing and prompt testing features are fully accessible.

The playground interface is a fast way to compare how different models handle the same prompt, which is useful context heading into the multi-model routing sessions at Build 2026. Microsoft has been positioning Azure AI Foundry as the hub for agent development, so familiarity with its interface makes the conference sessions more immediately applicable to your own work.

ONNX Runtime

ONNX Runtime is an open-source inference engine maintained by Microsoft for running trained machine learning models across CPU, GPU, and NPU hardware with a consistent cross-platform API. It supports models exported from PyTorch, TensorFlow, and scikit-learn, and it's the runtime layer behind on-device AI features in Windows and Microsoft Office.

For developers building AI features that need to run at the edge or on client hardware rather than in the cloud, ONNX Runtime removes the hardware dependency from the model itself. You train on whatever framework you prefer, export to ONNX format, and run the same inference code across different device types without rewriting the integration layer.

Responsible AI Toolbox

The Responsible AI Toolbox is a free, open-source toolkit from Microsoft for diagnosing model errors, bias, and fairness issues in machine learning pipelines. Its components cover error analysis, fairness assessment, and model explainability, and the toolkit integrates with Azure Machine Learning while also running fully standalone.

Given that Responsible AI has its own dedicated track at Build 2026, exploring this toolkit before the conference puts you in a position to evaluate Microsoft's governance recommendations against tools you can actually use today. For teams building AI features for enterprise customers or regulated industries, the error analysis component is worth understanding before deploying anything to production.

That component is the most practically useful starting point. It surfaces cohort-based error analysis showing you not just overall model accuracy but where the model fails most often (broken down by feature values), which is exactly the kind of evidence regulators and enterprise customers are increasingly asking development teams to provide.

Prompt Flow

Prompt Flow is Microsoft's open-source toolkit for building, evaluating, and deploying LLM-based applications and prompt pipelines. It supports local development, automated evaluation against test datasets, and CI