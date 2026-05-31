'The best ultraportable I've ever used': Save up to $300 on the Apple MacBook Air — I found two unmissable deals on the M4 and M5 laptops
Deals
By Rahim Amir published
With Apple hinting at possible price hikes, now's the perfect time to grab a cheap MacBook with plenty of power
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With ever-increasing RAM and SSD price hikes dominating headlines - and even Apple worried about how it'll impact prices, I've spotted big discounts on two MacBook Air laptops right now. Right now, you can save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 with 16GB RAM, paying $1099. And for an even more portable pick, the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 gets a $300 discount, also now $1099, which comes with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
● Get the MacBook Air 15-inch (M5) for $1099 (was $1299) at Amazon
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