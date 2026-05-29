If you need identity theft protection for $10 per month, this is the deal for you — Norton LifeLock can help secure you against the #1 crime in America

Identity theft is the number one crime in America, and millions of families suffer every year. With that in mind, right now, Norton LifeLock's core identity theft protection software is down to $125 (was $150).

For just over $10 per month, this identity theft protection service can help secure your identity from thieves, and offer the peace of mind that if anything should happen, you are in capable hands. Alongside the Core plan, I'm also seeing discounts on the Advanced and Total protection plans - you can see all offers by clicking here.

Norton LifeLock comes equipped with the ability to secure your credit and protect against unexpected charges, as well as $1.05 million in reimbursement in the event your identity is stolen, with 24/7 access to advise and customer support.