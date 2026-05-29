Closing the AI literacy gap is the real gender equalizer in tech

Artificial intelligence is changing far more than the tools businesses use. It is changing who gets to build, who gets to participate and who gets left behind.

For decades, access to technology has often been shaped by technical expertise, funding and networks. AI tools are beginning to shift that balance. They are reducing the cost of building a business, shortening the distance between an idea and execution, and allowing individuals to create with a level of scale that once required an entire team.

Cien Solon Social Links Navigation CEO of LaunchLemonade.

As someone who grew up in the Philippines teaching myself how to build websites at 11 years old, I have seen how access can shape ambition. I did not grow up surrounded by startup ecosystems or technical mentors. Like many women in technology, particularly women of colour, I often had to find my own way into rooms where very few people looked like me. That experience taught me early that talent is often universal, but opportunity is not.

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Some people will understand how to shape AI into useful tools, while others will only experience what those tools produce. That gap could become one of the defining inequalities of the next decade. And this can only exacerbate pre-existing inequalities, especially in technology, where the gender gap stifles access and pay for women.

The next generation of women need more than access to digital tools. They need opportunities to understand AI, experiment with it and use it to create solutions of their own. AI can offer an opportunity for them to benefit and close this gap. The more urgent question is what happens if they are excluded from shaping it.

AI literacy is becoming a core skill

AI literacy is quickly becoming as important as digital literacy. Understanding how AI works will soon influence career progression, business growth and economic mobility across nearly every sector. From healthcare to education to retail, organizations are already using AI to make decisions, improve efficiency and uncover opportunities that were previously harder to see.

Conversations about women and AI still tend to focus on fear: fear of complexity, fear of job displacement and uncertainty about whether this new wave of technology is really meant for them.

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For younger generations, AI understanding will increasingly influence career opportunities and economic mobility. And with recent reports of major organizations, such as Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, cutting jobs to make way for AI, along with Anthropic’s labor market report highlighting the potential capabilities of AI across industries, the competitiveness of the job market may only heighten.

But literacy in this new era means more than knowing how to use a chatbot. It means understanding how to build workflows, evaluate outputs, identify bias and apply AI to real-world problems. It means moving from simply interacting with technology to directing it.

Those who can create with AI will have a very different relationship with technology than those who only consume it.

Women need to see themselves as builders

Young women are still too often introduced to technology as users rather than creators. They are encouraged to adopt tools, adapt to platforms and participate in digital spaces, but fewer are shown that they can design those systems themselves. That pattern has long influenced who enters the technology sector and who feels they belong there.

AI offers a chance to change that. Because AI can remove many of the traditional technical barriers, women can begin building solutions much earlier than previous generations could. A young woman with a strong idea no longer needs years of software training before she can start turning it into something real.

What she also needs is confidence, access and the opportunity to experiment. When women are encouraged to build with AI, they develop more than technical capability. They develop ownership over the systems that increasingly shape everyday life.

One of the most important developments in AI is the rise of no-code platforms. For many people, the biggest barrier to innovation has never been creativity. It has been complexity.

I’ve seen first-hand at LaunchLemonade how no-code AI platforms are making it possible for people without traditional technical backgrounds to build intelligent tools, automate workflows and launch digital products that would once have required a development team. That changes who can participate.

For women balancing careers, caregiving and limited time, no-code tools can remove obstacles that have historically made entrepreneurship harder to sustain. AI can now manage repetitive tasks such as customer enquiries, scheduling, data handling and content drafting, creating breathing room where there was once constant pressure.

It improves productivity but also gives people more capacity to lead.

AI can reduce structural barriers

Women have faced structural disadvantages in business for decades, particularly when it comes to access to funding. Many female-led businesses have had to grow with fewer resources, smaller teams and tighter margins. AI has the potential to change the economics behind that challenge.

Tasks that once required multiple hires can now be supported by intelligent systems. Processes that once consumed entire days can now happen in minutes. Businesses can operate with more efficiency before significant capital is ever required.

For women founders, that can create a more level starting point. AI cannot solve inequality on its own. But it can reduce some of the barriers that have made growth harder to reach.

Human insight remains the advantage

As AI handles more execution, human insight becomes even more valuable. Technology can generate ideas, process information and automate systems. What it cannot replicate easily is lived experience, emotional intelligence and the ability to understand people deeply.

Many female-led businesses already excel in areas like trust, storytelling, community and customer understanding. AI can strengthen those strengths by removing operational friction and allowing founders to focus on the work only they can do.

The strongest businesses in the future may be those that combine AI capability with distinctly human leadership.

Inclusive AI supports stronger economies

AI will shape long-term economic development, but only if more people are included in building it. When technology is designed by a narrow group, it often reflects a narrow understanding of the world. By teaching AI skills, fostering experimentation and sharing AI opportunities from an early age, girls can grow up to become women that can fully be involved with this AI economy. When more women participate in creating AI systems, those systems become more relevant, more responsible and more useful for the people they serve.

That has implications far beyond individual businesses. It affects innovation, productivity and how entire communities benefit from technological change. Closing the AI literacy gap is not only about fairness in the workplace. It is about ensuring the future of technology reflects a wider range of perspectives.

The window is open now

For the first time, many people who were previously excluded by technical barriers can now create digital tools with far fewer obstacles. That opens the door to a more inclusive future, but only if girls are actively included in that shift from an early age to build stronger foundations for sustained gender equality and AI literacy.

AI is giving more people the ability to build without waiting for permission, large budgets or technical gatekeepers. The women and girls who engage with these tools now will help define how this technology evolves and how businesses develop.

Closing the AI literacy gap could become one of the most meaningful steps toward gender equality in technology.

When women have the confidence and capability to build with AI, they gain more than technical knowledge. They gain influence over the systems that will shape the world around them.

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