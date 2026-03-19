Closing AI learning gaps between leaders and employees

Despite heavy investment in AI tools, many organizations are struggling to realize its promised productivity gains. The issue is not the technology itself, but a widening gap between leadership ambition and employee capability. This gap

Ciara Harrington Social Links Navigation Chief People Officer at Skillsoft.

Recent research from Workday reveals a clear disconnect. While 66% of leaders say AI skills development is a top priority, only 33% of employees report having received any AI-related training. This gap is reflected at the executive level as well, with 74% of CEOs citing a lack of AI skills as a key barrier to capturing value from AI investments.

When skills visibility is limited, organizations cannot reliably connect strategy to execution or build the capabilities required for effective human and AI collaboration. The result is predictable: productivity gains are eroded by rework, error correction, and low confidence in using AI tools.

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In short, organizations are buying the future faster than they are building the skills needed to run it.

Closing this AI learning gap must become a leadership imperative, not solely a learning and development challenge. And in an increasingly skill-based economy, skills, not job titles, are the new currency of growth and performance.

The question, then, is how leaders can bridge this divide and ensure AI learning is embedded across their organizations.

Aligning leadership goals with employee skills

The persistence of the AI learning gap is often misunderstood. It’s rarely caused by a lack of employee willingness to learn, but rather by organizational misalignment. This isn’t a surprise when there is a lack of clarity around which skills exist today, which are needed next, and how quickly gaps can be closed.

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At the leadership level, AI is framed in terms of strategy, transformation and competitive advantage. On the frontline, however, employees experience AI as a set of tools that affect daily workflows, including drafting content, analyzing data, supporting decisions or automating tasks.

Without a clear skills framework connecting these perspectives, learning efforts become fragmented and difficult to scale. When learning initiatives fail to bridge these two perspectives, employees struggle to see relevance, and leaders struggle to see returns.

Prioritization is another challenge. In many organizations, AI skills development competes with immediate operational pressures. Training is delayed, treated as optional, or delivered too generically to be useful.

Employees are left to ‘learn by doing’ without clear guidance or guardrails, leading to inconsistent adoption and increased rework. Leaders may see this as resistance, when in reality it reflects a lack of structured support.

To close the gap, leaders must move beyond aspirational statements about AI and embed skills development directly into the flow of work.

That means managing skills deliberately - identifying the capabilities that matter most, addressing gaps that limit execution, and ensuring learning is timely, practical and clearly connected to organizational goals. When employees see how AI supports their work and receive relevant support, confidence and competence grow together.

Which skills matter most now

To ensure effective human and AI collaboration, both leaders and employees must develop digital fluency. This includes understanding how AI systems work, critically interpreting their outputs and applying insights with emotional intelligence.

At the same time, they must continue to strengthen the irreplaceable qualities of humans to create a more resilient, responsive and people-focused organization.

Critical thinking and validation skills are equally essential. Workday’s research shows that anticipated productivity gains are often lost to rework, including correcting errors, rewriting content or double-checking outputs. Training employees to prompt effectively and review carefully can dramatically reduce this friction.

Power skills also matter more than ever. As AI takes on routine tasks, skills such as communication, collaboration, ethical judgement and emotional intelligence become increasingly valuable. These skills enable employees to apply AI outputs responsibly and creatively in real-world contexts.

For managers, an additional layer of capability is required. Leaders must be able to coach teams through AI adoption, set clear expectations and model responsible use. When managers lack visibility into their teams’ skills, the learning gap widens rapidly beneath them.

AI as a catalyst for leadership development

AI itself can play an important role in closing the learning gap, particularly when developing leaders at scale. When applied effectively, it transforms learning from a one-time event into a continuous, personalized journey that evolves alongside both the individual and the organization.

AI-powered learning can analyze skills data, identify gaps in real time, and recommend targeted development aligned to role, experience and business priorities. This creates a continuous skills supply chain — one that connects insight, development and execution as business needs change.

For leaders, this means faster access to the learning that matters most, whether that involves responsible AI use, data-informed decision-making, or strengthening people leadership skills.

AI can also create continuous feedback loops that traditional learning models struggle to deliver. Leaders gain greater insight into how learning translates into behavior change, team performance and organizational impact, shifting development from activity-based to outcome-driven.

Ultimately, organizations that succeed will treat AI as a partner to human leadership, not a substitute for it.

From ambition to execution

Closing the AI learning gap requires intentional action. Leaders must align vision with capability, strategy with skills and technology investment with human development. That means treating skills as a strategic asset and one managed with the same rigor as capital or operations.

When employees understand how AI supports their work and have the skills to use it effectively, productivity gains become real, sustainable and scalable. More importantly, organizations build a workforce that is not just AI-enabled, but AI-ready.

Ultimately, whether organizations capture AI’s full value depends on how effectively leaders bring their employees along on the journey.

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