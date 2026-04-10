Fragmented tools cost workers 51 days per year, and AI doesn't necessarily help

Companies need to give workers clearer guidance and use cases

Failed policies lead to shadow AI use among keen workers

New research has claimed the major issue with AI in the workplace isn't the tech, the chips or the data centers – it's actually the humans using it.

A new WalkMe report claims employees are said to be losing 51 days per year on average to technology friction caused by bad tools poor user experiences and other system issues – the equivalent of 7.9 hours per week, or around one working day.

The problem has also worsened since last year despite most companies now having invested in AI to varying degrees, but rather than criticizing AI for failing to deal with current inefficiencies, WalkMe says humans just need to reframe how they see the tech.

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AI's biggest problem is the human element

The report details how artificial intelligence's biggest issues are a lack of skills and poor integration. Companies are also failing to keep a handle on AI internally, with failing governance, policies and procedures causing the workers who are wiling to experiment to go off and use unapproved (shadow) AI.

With 88% of execs confident that their workers have the right tools for the job, and only 21% of employees agreeing, there's a clear disconnect at the organizational level.

"The technology will keep improving," CEO Dan Adika wrote. "What won’t improve on its own is the human side: the trust gap, the governance gap, the question of who acts, when, and with what guardrails."

Looking ahead, WalkMe says investment doesn't equal impact, and simply ploughing more money into more tools won't work. To close the gap, companies need to push adoption before introducing