Vibe coding works best when we treat it like a 3D printer – you read that right

Every major technology shift follows a familiar pattern. A new capability emerges, early results look impressive, enthusiasm grows, and the pressure for adoption intensifies.

It’s typically not until months later that organizations begin to reassess and separate the hype (and risks) from the opportunity.

We’re at this inflection point right now with vibe coding.

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Proponents of vibe coding note that AI-generated code can accelerate prototyping, exploration, and alignment in ways that were not previously possible. Many builders are on board with this, with over half of engineering teams now consistently using AI tools for coding. But businesses are making a costly mistake: treating a convincing prototype as if it were production-ready software.

While proponents treat AI coding assistants as if they can turn a prompt directly into a finished application, like Legos for builders, detractors point out bugs, security flaws, and brittle outputs as proof they’re inherently reckless.

A recent study examining more than 304,000 verified AI-authored commits (saved snapshots of changes to a codebase) found that more than 15% introduced at least one issue, and 24.2% of the AI-introduced issues they tracked remained unresolved in the latest version of the repository.

Those on both sides of this issue miss the point. While vibe coding’s shortcomings should give enterprises pause, they do not justify dismissing it altogether.

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The better mental model is simpler: vibe coding is most powerful when it is used for AI-enabled rapid prototyping.

The 3D printer analogy

Early 3D printer technology debuted in the 1980s. At the time, industry insiders heralded a new technological revolution that would transform how everything was made.

The technology has not quite lived up to that hype.

That’s not because anyone seriously expected 3D printing to replace traditional manufacturing. Rather, its value was always in creating rough, low-cost physical mockups that help teams understand what they are building and move from concept to something tangible far more quickly. Today, prototyping and tooling still account for the vast majority of 3D printing applications.

3D printing transformed physical product design, vastly shortening the time from idea to object. That is how businesses should think about vibe coding in the virtual realm. AI can now generate software that looks surprisingly complete in minutes. In some cases, it works well enough to convince teams that they have a useable production system in hand, but that is seldom the case.

A prototype and a production system solve fundamentally different problems. A prototype helps teams understand and conceptualize what they are trying to build. A production system must survive real-world conditions: edge cases, malicious inputs, security constraints, performance requirements, maintainability, and long-term operational use.

Unfortunately, the refinement of AI-generated code is where organizations get themselves into trouble. They confuse acceleration of ideation with acceleration of engineering. In reality, they ought to view an AI-generated prototype as a dramatically better starting point for the normal development process, rather than a replacement for the entire thing.

Faster alignment, not fewer steps

Where AI-enabled rapid prototyping truly shines is accelerating alignment and shared understanding.

This becomes especially clear when building internal dashboards and reporting tools. On the surface, dashboards appear simple but all engineers know they’re more complex. The hardest work lies in deciding what the metrics mean, how data should be sliced, which data visualizations clarify rather than distort, and how users move through the experience.

Traditional workflows to develop virtual internal tools often delay meaningful feedback until late in the process, which is both a waste of time and money. However, AI-enabled rapid prototyping allows teams to generate realistic mock dashboards with representative data and working interactions early, giving people something concrete to react to. This helps catch misunderstandings faster.

The same dynamic applies to product and workflow design more broadly. There is almost always a “telephone game” between users, business stakeholders, product thinkers, and builders. All of these parties interpret, summarize, and reshape requirements along the way and, by the time work reaches a backlog, it may no longer reflect what the user actually meant.

AI-enabled rapid prototyping via vibe coding offers a far better bridge. A rough implementation can be generated quickly and validated with stakeholders before significant engineering effort is invested. Vibe-coded prototypes improve development by resolving ambiguity early, when it is most effective and least expensive to fix.

In my own work, I use AI-enabled rapid prototyping to pressure test ideas early across different professional verticals; whether that’s in legal, medical, IT, or other knowledge-heavy domains. In these environments, the correct interpretation of information can materially change outcomes, so the goal is not just speed but to detect misunderstandings before they become embedded in production systems.

Rapid prototyping is not rapid production

There are situations in which using AI-built applications more directly is reasonable: lightweight internal tools, disposable utilities, personal side projects. In these cases, sometimes “good enough” really is satisfactory.

But once software touches core operations, customer experience, sensitive data, or material business risk, the standard changes.

In short, AI-enabled rapid prototyping does not mean rapid production. An AI-generated prototype can reduce wasted effort, improve collaboration, and help teams discover the real problem sooner. It does not exempt them from the work required to build something safe, durable, and tested.

That is why vibe coding remains so promising when used correctly. If we treat it like a factory, preventable failures will surely abound. But if we treat it like a 3D printer, it can be an incredible tool for workers and engineers alike.

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