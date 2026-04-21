Software 3.0 is speeding up coding - but delivery is a different story

AI has made writing code dramatically faster. That much is undeniable. But what I consistently see across teams building mobile and digital platforms is that the speed gain rarely translates directly into faster delivery. It often just shifts the bottleneck.

Code that once took days to write now appears in hours, only to queue up in code review or wait for testing. The coding phase accelerates; everything around it struggles to keep pace.

Jerzy Biernacki Social Links Navigation Chief AI Officer at Miquido.

AI researcher Andrej Karpathy described this shift as Software 3.0: instead of writing every line manually, teams now describe what they want the system to do and let AI produce large sections of the implementation.

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