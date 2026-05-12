From fragmentation to flow: Rethinking modern software development
Opinion
By Duncan Greenwood published
AI is accelerating coding but fragmenting software delivery
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Something big changed toward the end of last year. Three AI model releases crossed a capability threshold, prompting industry leaders to rethink the role of AI in coding. The impact has been immediate.
Duncan Greenwood
VP EMEA at GitLab.
While organizations are alre