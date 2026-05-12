From fragmentation to flow: Rethinking modern software development

Opinion
By published

AI is accelerating coding but fragmenting software delivery

Man coding programmer, software developer working on digital tablet with binary, html computer code on virtual screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock/TippaPatt)

Something big changed toward the end of last year. Three AI model releases crossed a capability threshold, prompting industry leaders to rethink the role of AI in coding. The impact has been immediate.

Duncan Greenwood

VP EMEA at GitLab.