Zendesk introduces outcome-based pricing model for AI agents

Customers only pay for support interactions successfully resolved by AI

AI is now being framed as a unit of labor, not just a productivity tool

Zendesk has rethought service pricing in an AI-first era beyond the evolution from seat-based to token-based pricing – the company now commits to outcome-based pricing marking one of the most important commercial shifts in the enterprise AI market.

Announced during the company’s annual Relate conference, the new model charges customers only when its AI systems have successfully revolved support interactions.

The company said every resolution would be independently verified with its own dedicated AI evaluation model, meaning that low-value exchanges would be excluded from billing.

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Zendesk is holding AI accountable to deliver business value

The pioneering move reflects growing pressure across the AI industry to prove tangible business value rather than simply showcasing model capabilities for high and often wasted costs. With organizations now becoming more cautious about AI spend, vendors are increasingly being asked to demonstrate measurable ROI instead of charging for access alone, and Zendesk’s shift in pricing model holds the company accountable to pass on ROI to customers.

However, what this means in terms of revenue is less clear. For years, SaaS companies have largely relied on predictable subscription pricing tied to the number of users or licenses.

Zendesk’s approach effectively treats AI agents as digital workers whose compensation depends on measurable outcome, rather than availability. For Zendesk’s customers, it means they’ll only pay when meaningful work is completed.

As Shashi Upadhyay, President of Product, Engineering, and AI, put it in an interview with TechRadar Pro at the event: “Stop thinking of agents as software... start thinking of them as a unit of labor.”

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This marks the first time that a company like Zendesk could risk incurring costs without being able to recuperate them from clients, and it marks a major turning point for revenue models in general. The implications could extend far beyond customer service, as companies are expected to experiment with pricing tied to sales conversions, resolved tickets, completed workflows, productivity improvements and other outcomes.

This new strategy also reflects the growing competition within enterprise AI – looking ahead, pricing innovation may become just as important as model performance in acquiring and retaining customers.

So while Zendesk may be among the first to implement such pricing at scale, it offers a glimpse into how AI software could likely be commercialized in the future.

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