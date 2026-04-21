The extinction or the adaptation: how AI will impact SaaS market

In early February, SaaS stocks lost almost $300 billion in market cap in a single day. For some firms, such as Thomson Reuters, the drop reached 16%, the largest decline in their long history.

This fall was triggered by a single AI product from Anthropic. The company released the Claude Cowork plugin, which replaced dozens of SaaS systems with a unified interface. Users could generate legal documents or receive customer analytics just using one prompt.

Arthur Azizov Social Links Navigation CEO and Founder of B2BROKER.

Already heavily engaged in the AI race, investors saw a new opportunity that had largely been overlooked before. Claude Cowork showed that AI could disrupt the comfortable world of SaaS.

Article continues below