How I built an AI operating system to run my publishing company

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If an AI agent can do the work of ten people, why would you pay for ten software seats?

AI robotic workers in an office.
(Image credit: Future/NPowell)

We have all been there. You find a piece of business software that looks like it will solve everything. The demo is polished. The landing page promises the world.

You sign up, pay, get inside - and discover that the feature you actually wanted is locked behind a "Premium" tier. Or an "Enterprise" plan. Or, my personal favorite, a "Contact Sales for Pricing" button that leads to a 45-minute discovery call where someone tries to upsell you on a package you never needed.

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Scott Purcell

Co-Founder of Man of Many.

The reason is simple. If an AI agent can do the work of ten people, why would you pay for ten software seats?

A $350,000 Salesforce contract was reportedly terminated for a custom-built alternative. Retool's 2026 Build vs. Buy Report found that 35% of enterprise teams have already replaced at least one SaaS tool with custom software, and 78% plan to build more this year.