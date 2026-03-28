How I built an AI operating system to run my publishing company
If an AI agent can do the work of ten people, why would you pay for ten software seats?
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We have all been there. You find a piece of business software that looks like it will solve everything. The demo is polished. The landing page promises the world.
You sign up, pay, get inside - and discover that the feature you actually wanted is locked behind a "Premium" tier. Or an "Enterprise" plan. Or, my personal favorite, a "Contact Sales for Pricing" button that leads to a 45-minute discovery call where someone tries to upsell you on a package you never needed.
It is the universal SaaS trap. And in 2026, the market is finally calling it out.Article continues below
Wall Street has wiped over $1 trillion in market capitalization from the software-as-a-service sector this year alone. Salesforce, once the undisputed king of enterprise software, has seen its stock plunge 26% after earnings.
Atlassian has cut 10% of its workforce - 1,600 people - while its stock has dropped 84% from its 2021 peak. Forrester calls it the "SaaS-pocalypse." TechCrunch is writing its obituary.
Co-Founder of Man of Many.
The reason is simple. If an AI agent can do the work of ten people, why would you pay for ten software seats?
A $350,000 Salesforce contract was reportedly terminated for a custom-built alternative. Retool's 2026 Build vs. Buy Report found that 35% of enterprise teams have already replaced at least one SaaS tool with custom software, and 78% plan to build more this year.