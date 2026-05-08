Balancing control and innovation for mission-critical communications

There is mounting pressure for organizations to lock down their data, maintain operational continuity, and protect privacy while adapting to new AI and security standards.
The recent decision from the French government to ban the use of US-based communication platforms is not an isolated act, but a clear sign of a broader shift amidst rising security concerns and geopolitical tension.
Vice President for International Presales Engineering at Mitel.
Security, compliance and digital sovereignty are becoming deciding factors in technology decisions, especially for mission-critical industries. Increased concern over foreign-owned collaboration and communication platforms means data sovereignty, once a regulatory concern, is now becoming a strategic, board-level priority.