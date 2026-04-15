Europe wants tech sovereignty but is this realistic?

Digital sovereignty is on everyone’s lips amid heightened geopolitical tensions and national security concerns. For Europe, this includes regulatory and security tension with the United States, as well as reducing reliance on China and fear of cybersecurity attacks from Russia.

As such, European policymakers are doubling down on the importance of tech sovereignty, with Gartner predicting more than 75% of all enterprises outside of the US will have a digital sovereignty strategy by 2030.

In theory this makes sense but, in reality, is true digital sovereignty a realistic prospect? European boardrooms are powered by US Big Tech and uncoupling from the claws of Microsoft and AWS is harder than it might seem.

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Michelle Brophy Social Links Navigation Director of Research, Tech, Media & Telecom at AlphaSense.

Recent analysis has found the corporate reality for tech independence to look quite different. After examining two years of European boardroom transcripts in AlphaSense, we tracked how often senior leaders referenced major technology providers to test whether growing geopolitical tensions is shifting how companies think about their reliance on US tech.

Across the period analyzed, Microsoft was referenced over 19,000 times in European boardrooms, far more than any other company and well ahead of both AWS (5,953) and leading European players such as SAP (11,932) and Siemens (11,534).

The gap underscores how deeply embedded US platforms remain in day-to-day European business operations, despite louder political calls to diversify.

Why digital sovereignty has suddenly turned into a business priority

With the rise of agentic AI alongside ongoing geopolitical volatility, sovereignty has quickly evolved from a political buzzword to a necessity for businesses. Control over core technologies is now viewed as essential for long-term competitiveness and isn’t just about where data is geographically housed.