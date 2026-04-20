How EU organizations can turn sovereign cloud theory into action

Opinion
By published

From sovereign cloud theory to practical EU strategy

A blue digital cloud containing lots of symbols on a dark blue background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re like me, you’ve read one too many white papers, or sat through enough panels quibbling over the “true” definition of sovereign cloud for EU organizations.

Enough theory. Sovereign cloud deserves more serious attention than niche policy discussions.

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Jason Rees

Senior Vice President of Technology Engineering, EMEA, Oracle.

Simultaneously, EU organizations are grappling with regulatory requirements from frameworks like the EU Data Act and the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

Combine increased political volatility across the globe with mounting concerns about cross-border dependencies, and the stakes are clear.

It’s time to start asking not the obvious questions – such as whether your IT provider can meet your existing sovereign cloud needs – and to focus on complex, structural ones that help define a true sovereign cloud strategy.

Sovereign Cloud’s Three Pillars

Modern sovereign clouds are built on a “sovereign-by-design” philosophy – meaning sovereignty is built directly into the underlying architecture, not introduced later to meet compliance. This approach rests on three pillars: data sovereignty, operational sovereignty, and technology sovereignty.