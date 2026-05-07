Why relying on unverified chatbot financial advice leads to costly errors
Opinion
By Stephen Edginton published
Public AI tools lack the accountability required for financial advice.
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Since the start of 2026, safety for public and general-purpose AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini etc has appeared to be pulling in two different directions. The technology is moving deeper into everyday decisions, yet the companies building it are sending mixed signals about how tightly it should be controlled.
In January, OpenAI strengthened health guardrails in ChatGPT, limiting how the chatbot responds to medical queries and steering users toward professional advice - a subtle recognition that general-purpose AI can mislead people in high-stakes situations. Meanwhile, Anthropic has recently stepped back from parts of its voluntary AI safety pledge.
Stephen Edginton