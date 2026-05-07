Can we tax the robots?
If AI replaces workers, who carries the social contract?
For over a century, public finance has rested on a straightforward social contract: individuals work, earn income, and contribute taxes, and in return, governments provide social protection and public goods.
That balance is now shifting. The rapid rise of LLMs and AI tools is challenging the foundations of this arrangement, disrupting how income is generated. In turn, this is shifting how governments raise revenue.
AI Ethics Evangelist at ABBYY.
This will have major effects on government finances and the way the wider economy works. Without a tax system that reflects the impact of automation, the consequences could be significant. Labor incomes may decline sharply, demand for public spending may rise, and government revenues could come under growing strain.Article continues below