Is AI helping or hindering R&D tax credits?

The Bloomberg Tax analysis on whether soaring tech salaries qualify for R&D tax credits raises an interesting question.

As AI drives remuneration for engineers into the millions, tax authorities are questioning whether those individuals were genuinely conducting qualifying research as opposed to dedicating most of their time to strategy, management and external commitments.

There’s an undeniable tension growing between how AI is actively accelerating innovation in practice, and how that same innovation is currently interpreted by HMRC for tax purposes. If AI is doing more of the work, what exactly counts as R&D?

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Robert Whiteside Social Links Navigation CEO of EmpowerRD.

We find ourselves at the intersection of two realities pulling in opposite directions. On one side, AI is genuinely accelerating innovation by compressing development cycles, unlocking new capabilities and helping ambitious businesses move faster than was previously considered possible.

But across the way, HMRC’s definition of qualifying R&D was not written in the knowledge of what AI’s capabilities would ultimately become.

But here we are, and the gap between how innovation is unfolding in practice and how it is being interpreted for tax purposes is widening. There’s a real financial risk involved, so how can businesses ensure AI continues to help them secure R&D tax credits, rather than slipping into a reality where AI becomes a significant hindrance?

The new pace of innovation

Innovation is the lifeblood of the UK scale-up scene. Investors increasingly recognize that innovation is the driving force behind business performance, and that’s why nine in 10 consider R&D tax relief essential to business success, particularly for maintaining growth momentum and extending operational runway.