Why AI’s investment must materialize for the C-Suite

While confidence in AI’s ability to drive future revenue has never been higher, many organizations are still grappling with the practicalities of embedding the technology into the heart of their business.

New research shows 77% of UK and Ireland executives now expect AI to significantly contribute to their revenue by 2030, up sharply from just 37% today.

Yet only 27% have a clear view of where that revenue will come from. Investment is accelerating and, with predicted AI spending surging in the next four years, leaders are acutely aware that without integration into core processes, these goals risk never materializing.

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Rahul Kalia Social Links Navigation Managing Partner ay IBM Consulting, UK & Ireland.

At its best, AI promises to transform how organizations operate, innovate and create value. However, the gulf between aspiration and execution illustrates that technology alone is not enough.

The difference in 2026 will be determined by three priorities: reskilling the workforce, embedding AI innovation across the business and building robust governance to maintain trust and control.

The urgency of reskilling

According to the World Economic Forum, 77% of employers plan to upskill employees due to the impact and utilization of AI tools by 2030 . This is not incremental change but a reshaping of the labor market and organizational capability.

In January the government also announced plans to upskill 10 million people and inject £27 million to connect people to technology jobs in local communities. Reskilling is firmly at the top of the UK government agenda.