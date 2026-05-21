Trust me, this HP laptop Is the best you can buy under $300 right now — the 17z has an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU that's almost as fast as the Apple M2

I've been searching for the latest and best deals, and believe me — you will not find a better laptop for less than $300 this Memorial Day weekend.

Currently sitting at just $270 at HP when you use the coupon code PCGLOWUP25, the HP 17z-CP300 is an absolute powerhouse for the price.

At the heart of this machine is an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU — the fastest processor you will find at this price point. It makes the laptop incredibly capable for everyday multitasking, office work, heavy web browsing, and student life.

With 6 cores and 12 threads backed by powerful AMD Radeon Graphics, the Ryzen 5 7430U scores over 15,500 points on CPUBenchmark.

How fast is that? It puts this budget machine within spitting distance of the Apple M2 chip (15,650 points) that powered the 2022 MacBook Air.

By comparison, the CPUs usually found in laptops at this price threshold — like the Intel N100 or N5095 — are roughly 70% slower. If you want speed on a budget, nothing else comes close.

The best laptop deal under $300

The display: massive screen, minor compromise

The other standout feature of the HP 17z is its massive 17.3-inch display. This is significantly larger than the 14- or 15-inch screens typical of sub-$300 laptops, making it a dream for productivity — like snapping two large spreadsheets side-by-side. HP also wisely included thin bezels, giving the machine a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The Catch: To hit this price point, HP used a 1600x900 (HD+) pixel panel rather than a Full HD (1080p) one. While perfectly usable for daily tasks, text and video will look slightly softer and less sharp than they would on a 1080p display.

Where HP cut corners (and how to fix them)

To sell a Ryzen 5 machine for $270 amidst