You definitely don't see a big-screen laptop for under $350 every day, especially when it usually sells for $630.

Now, as part of the Tech Fest sale, the HP 17.3in laptop is now $350 (was $630) at Best Buy.

The 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen offers 300 nits of brightness, making it comfortable for everyday work, streaming, and general browsing. Wide viewing angles also help when you’re sharing the screen or watching from different positions.

It’s powered by a Ryzen 5 7520U, a 4-core chip with boost speeds up to 4.3GHz. That's built for everyday computing like office apps, web browsing, video playback, and light creative work. Integrated Radeon graphics handle streaming and casual workloads easily.

Today's top HP laptop deal

Save $280.01 HP 17.3" Full HD Laptop: was $630 now $349.99 at Best Buy The large 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display offers comfortable space for work, streaming, and browsing. a Ryzen 5 7520U handles everyday productivity smoothly, paired with fast 512GB PCIe SSD storage. 8GB LPDDR5 RAM is fine for light multitasking although heavier workloads and browser tabs could feel limited.

The laptop includes a 512GB PCIe SSD, which is plenty of space for documents, media, and applications.

The biggest drawback of this model comes down to memory as you only get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This will be enough for normal productivity tasks, web browsing, streaming and the like, but it will start to feel tight if you keep dozens of browser tabs open or run heavier software.

LPDDR5 memory is also typically soldered in, so upgrades usually aren’t possible later. If your workloads are fairly light and expected to stay that way, it will be fine. If you think you’re likely to need to do more later on, this may not be the laptop for you.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Ports include USB-C, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack for straightforward connectivity.

The lift-hinge design angles the keyboard slightly for more comfortable typing, and the physical camera shutter gives you quick privacy control. Battery life is rated up to about 9.75 hours, and HP Fast Charge brings the battery to roughly 50% in about 45 minutes.

This laptop obviously isn’t a high-performance workstation, although for a cent under $350 it’s a great Windows alternative to Chromebooks with the benefit of a lot of screen space.

For students, home users, and anyone who wants a large display on a tight budget, this is a great deal.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home, as well as our picks for the best business laptops.