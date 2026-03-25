I'm tempted to finally upgrade my aging laptop to the Lenovo LOQ with Ryzen 7 and RTX 5050 power now it's under $1000

I’ve been watching prices on capable everyday laptops recently, and the LOQ (15" AMD) laptop with RTX 5050 graphics caught my attention when it fell below the $1,000 mark as part of Lenovo's weekly sales. And, right now, the Lenovo LOQ 15in laptop is $974.99 (was $1519.99) at Lenovo.

Now, it really should be $999.99, but when I added it to my basket, the price dropped, with Lenovo telling me I'd unlocked an extra $25 discount. That price makes this laptop an easy recommendation for anyone wanting dependable speed without blowing the budget.

Even without the price cut, the LOQ is a solid pick for creators, students, and professionals who run demanding apps every day. It brings together modern hardware that keeps pace with editing tools, large spreadsheets, and multitasking sessions that would trouble lesser machines. At the heart of the system sits an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor running at 3.30GHz with boost speeds up to 5.10GHz, giving it the muscle needed for intensive workloads.

Today's top laptop deal

Save $545 Lenovo LOQ (15 AMD): was $1,519.99 now $974.99 at Lenovo USA This laptop delivers fast everyday performance backed by a Ryzen 7 processor and smooth 144Hz FHD display. With 16GB memory and a spacious 1TB SSD, it keeps apps responsive, files accessible, and multitasking comfortable across demanding workloads and creative projects.

Paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory, it handles visual tasks smoothly, whether you’re working with video timelines, 3D previews, or complex visuals.

The 15.6" FHD IPS display adds to the experience with sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare coating, and a 144Hz refresh rate that keeps motion smooth and easy on the eyes.

Full 100% sRGB color coverage and 300 nits of brightness help images look vivid, which is important on tasks where color accuracy matters.

It comes with 16GB DDR5 memory running at 5600MT/s and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD which provides fast boot times and provides plenty of room for projects and large files. Having that much storage removes the pressure to constantly manage space or rely on external drives.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 and comes with a 5MP camera with dual microphones, perfect for clear video calls. An e-shutter adds a welcome layer of privacy.

For ports there’s USB-C supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery, multiple USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and a headphone combo jack.

This is one of the best laptop deals I’ve seen at this price range, and an easy recommendation.

For further choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops we've tested, as well as the best laptops for video editing and best laptops for photo editing.

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