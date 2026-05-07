'We're now ready': Peter Thiel-backed company raises $1bn to send data centers out to sea to harness 'tens of terawatts of new capacity potential' in the power of the open ocean
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Panthalassa's offshore data centers set to bypass grid limits using wave energy
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- Panthalassa's valuation now sits near $1 billion after fresh funding
- Peter Thiel led a $140 million investment round into the ocean tech company
- Investors see ocean energy as a vast, untapped computing resource
A US-based ocean technology company, Panthalassa, is advancing its plan to relocate data processing into open waters, backed by fresh funding that