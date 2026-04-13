The race to build ever larger AI models has created an unexpected bottleneck. It is no longer chips that limit progress, but power. Modern data centers already consume vast amounts of electricity, and demand is rising faster than infrastructure can keep up.

Permitting new facilities is becoming harder, communities are pushing back, and the cost of cooling thousands of GPUs continues to climb. The result is an energy ceiling that threatens to slow the pace of AI development.

Orbital believes the solution lies far above the grid.

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The company is developing AI data centers designed to operate in low Earth orbit, powered entirely by solar energy and cooled by radiating heat directly into space. Without weather, night cycles, or grid dependency, solar arrays in orbit can generate continuous power, while the vacuum of space provides a natural way to dissipate heat — two constraints that dominate the economics of terrestrial data centers.

Orbital-1

Backed by funding from a16z Speedrun, Orbital is preparing its first test mission, Orbital-1, scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in April 2027.

The satellite will host Nvidia-powered compute hardware and is intended to validate sustained GPU operation in orbit, test radiation resilience, and begin running AI inference workloads once initial validation is complete.

The company chose inference over training because inference tasks can run independently across a satellite network. Unlike training clusters, which require tightly coupled GPUs operating in near-perfect synchronization, inference tasks can be distributed across many independent nodes — making them better suited to satellite constellations.