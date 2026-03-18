Nvidia reveals hardware for use in orbital data centers

Space-1 Vera Rubin Module will offer huge increases in power and efficiency, with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU back on Erath to process the data

Six space companies have alreadt signed up to work with Nvidia

Nvidia has laid out its plans to help launch the next generation of "space innovation" - namely through boosting data centers in space with the latest AI capabilities.

At Nvidia GTC 2026, the company revealed how its hardware is helping partners and "space operators" become more effective and powerful, particularly for operations such as disaster response, climate and weather predictions and more.

This includes Space-1 Vera Rubin Module, Nvidia's latest tool for orbital data centers (ODCs) running LLMs and advanced foundation models, which includes a Rubin GPU delivering up to 25 times more AI compute than its H100, and high-bandwidth interconnect to process massive data streams from space-based instruments in real time

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Looking ahead

Nvidia notes such power increases will allow for space-based inferencing, with its IGX Thor and Jetson Orin platforms offering energy-efficient, high-performance AI inference, image sensing and accelerated data processing to enable true edge computing on orbit in a compact module.

It will also help AI applications operate seamlessly, "from ground to space, and space to space," while supporting increasingly complex missions and ODCs become more widespread.

Elsewhere, Nvidia's data center platforms back on planet Earth, including the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, will provide high-throughput, on-demand processing for geospatial intelligence, delivering up to 100 times faster performance versus legacy CPU-based batch systems when analyzing massive imagery archives such as weather data.

The platform will also help AI applications operate seamlessly, "from ground to space, and space to space," while supporting increasingly complex missions and ODCs become more widespread.

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All of this should help unlock processes such as on-orbit analytics, autonomous scientific discovery and rapid insight generation, pushing space technology even further, with six commercial space companies are understood to have already deployed Space-1 Vera Rubin Module.

“Space computing, the final frontier, has arrived. As we deploy satellite constellations and explore deeper into space, intelligence must live wherever data is generated,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“AI processing acrss space and ground systems enables real-time sensing, decision-making and autonomy, transforming orbital data centers into instruments of discovery and spacecraft into self-navigating systems. With our partners, we’re extending Nvidia beyond our planet — boldly taking intelligence where it’s never gone before.”

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