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What's the most affordable shipping solution?

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Finding the cheapest shipping software for your business

Shipration rates page on a tablet in an modern office
(Image credit: Shipstation/Edited with Gemini)
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You're shipping orders, watching costs pile up, and wondering if there's a cheaper way to do it. Carrier rates go up nearly every year, so a monthly software subscription on top of postage adds up fast when margins are already tight.

There's no single most affordable shipping solution, because the cheapest option for a solo Etsy seller looks nothing like the best value for a business pushing several thousand orders a month across