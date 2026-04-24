What's the most affordable shipping solution?
Finding the cheapest shipping software for your business
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You're shipping orders, watching costs pile up, and wondering if there's a cheaper way to do it. Carrier rates go up nearly every year, so a monthly software subscription on top of postage adds up fast when margins are already tight.
There's no single most affordable shipping solution, because the cheapest option for a solo Etsy seller looks nothing like the best value for a business pushing several thousand orders a month across