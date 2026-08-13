How to watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 for FREE: TV channels, live streams and schedule

Watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 as you can see every single one of the National Football League's franchises get three opportunities to see how their rosters are shaping up ahead of the serious business of the regular season in September.

The Seattle Seahawks go into this year's campaign with targets on their backs since coasting to victory over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX. They face the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and ironically monikered Tennessee Titans in their trio of pre-season matches, as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and co try to show that last season's success was no flash in the pan.

Most likely to knock Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks off their perch this year are the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, while the Carolina Panthers already have one win to their name this month – a 33-30 Hall of Fame defeat of the Arizona Cardinals. And these three weeks of match-ups also give fans a glimpse of the most hotly tipped rookies, with Denzel Boston (Cleveland Browns), Carnell Tate (Titans) and no. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza (Las Vegas Raiders) all expected to appear in some capacity.

Here's where to watch this year's NFL Pre-Season Games online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Can I watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 for free? The DAZN streaming platform is showing all 49 NFL Pre-Season Games in 2026 for FREE in selected territories around the world, including the UK and Australia. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch free NFL Pre-Season Game 2026 streams from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below.

Use a VPN to watch any NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 stream

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch NFL.

How to watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 live streams in the US

The 2026 NFL Pre-Season Games are primarily being carried through paid platforms NFL+ (from $6.99 a month) and ESPN Unlimited (from $29.99 a month) with the NFL Network providing several games each week and others on national and local networks. You can see who is picking up each of this week's games on the schedule above.

The NFL Network is available through a variety of cable plans. Cut the cord? Sling TV, is an OTT service that offers the NFL Network with its Select ($20 per month) and Blue ($46 per month) packages.

Watch NFL Pre-Season Games on Sling TV from only $20 Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Select package includes NFL Pre-Season 2026 broadcaster the NFL Network, with prices starting from $19.99 a month and also featuring the likes of FS1, Fox News, FX and National Geographic.

How to watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is the place to go for all the NFL Pre-Season Games in 2026.

Unlike countries such as the UK and Australia, there's no free access in Canada. Instead, you'll need a regular subscription, with monthly prices starting from CA$24.99.

TSN and its TSN+ streaming platform are also picking up the odd game, so check your local listings to see which.

How to watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, the DAZN streaming platform will show every single one of the 2026 NFL Pre-Season Games absolutely FREE.

All you need to do is register a free DAZN account to watch across a range of devices.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your DAZN coverage of these games, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 live streams in Australia

Sports streaming specialist DAZN will show all of the 2026 Pre-Season Games in Australia. Register for free and then watch at your leisure.

A small selection of the games will also be shown on on ESPN (via Foxtel) and Kayo Sports as well as the free-to-stream 7plus; check your listings for which ones.

For fans travelling outside of Australia, use NordVPN to login to your DAZN account from anywhere in the world.

NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 Week 1

Pre-Season Week 1

Thursday, August 13

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Fri) / 9am AEST (Fri) – NFL+

Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Fri) / 9am AEST (Fri) – NFL Network via Sling TV, NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am BST (Fri) / 9:30am AEST (Fri) – NFL+

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Fri) / 10am AEST (Fri) – NFL+

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Fri) / 10am AEST (Fri) – NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Fri) / 11am AEST (Fri) – NFL Network via Sling TV, NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Friday, August 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sat) / 9am AEST (Sat) – NFL+

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sat) / 9am AEST (Sat) – NFL+

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sat) / 9am AEST (Sat) – NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Saturday, August 15

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sun) – NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Carolina Panthers vs Buffalo Bills: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sun) – NFL+

Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sun) – NFL Network via Sling TV, NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints: 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST / 6am AEST (Sun) – NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs: 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST / 6am AEST (Sun) – NFL Network via Sling TV, NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sun) / 9am AEST (Sun) – NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sun) / 10am AEST (Sun) – NFL Network via Sling TV, NFL+ & ESPN Unlimited

Can I watch NFL Pre-Season Games 2026 on my mobile? The vast majority of broadcasters mentioned in this article have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – for example, Sling TV in the US and DAZN in Canada, the UK and Australia. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).