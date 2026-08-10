How to watch FEI World Championships 2026: free live streams, TV channels, schedule

FEI World Championships 2026 live streams see Germany – the event's most successful nation – host for only the second time, with the city of Aachen holding proceedings 20 years after initially doing so and veteran Michael Jung spearheading their hopes for more medals.

Some of the world's best riders and steeds will head to Aachen for nearly two weeks of competition, with medals set to be handed out across six disciplines: dressage, para dressage, driving, eventing, jumping and vaulting. 24 golds will be handed out this time around and, after surprisingly topping the medal table at their own games four years ago, Denmark will be hoping to replicate their success south of the border.

The likes of the USA, Great Britain, Netherlands, France and Belgium will also be confident of upsetting the hosts at the 10th edition of the games, which kick off with the dressage Grand Prix on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12. And, in addition to glory in its own right this August, riders and nations will have half an eye on qualification for the 2028 Olympics, too.

Here's where to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Can I watch FEI World Championships in 2026 for free? While the subscription-based FEI.TV has comprehensive coverage of the event in most parts of the world, broadcasters in several countries have confirmed that they will show FREE 2026 FEI World Championships live streams. They include: 🇨🇦 Canada: CBC Gem

🇩🇪 Germany: ARD Mediathek / ZDF

🇦🇹 Austria: ORF On

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTBF Auvio

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NOS

🇸🇪 Sweden: SVT Play

🇲🇽 Mexico: Canal 28 What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free FEI World Championships streams – more on that below.

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How to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams in the US

Every session of the FEI World Championships 2026 will be live streamed on the specialist FEI.TV platform in the US.

Subscriptions cost from $24.16 per month or $289.99 for a whole year, with an ad-free experience available from $29.99.

How to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams in the UK

Without a domestic broadcaster picking up the coverage, equestrian fans in the UK can stream the 2026 FEI World Championships on FEI.TV.

For access, you'll need a subscription costing from £17.33 a month or £207.99 for a whole year.

How to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

CBC has the rights to broadcast live streams of the FEI World Championships 2026 for FREE.

You can watch events on TV via the free-to-air CBC Sports or live and on-demand coverage through its online CBC Gem streaming platform.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free FEI World Championships streams from overseas.

How to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, FEI World Championships 2026 sessions will be shown on FEI.TV.

When you go to register, the subscription price is listed in USD at $14.99 per month or $180 for a year. That equates to around AU$21.50 a month and AU$256 a year.

How to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Country TV is showing the FEI World Championships 2026 in New Zealand.

It's available as part of a Sky TV subscription or via its dedicated online subscription for $9.95 a month.

Missing the Championships due to commitments overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

FEI World Championships 2026 Schedule

Tuesday, August 11

Dressage Grand Prix Part 1 – from 2.20am ET / 7.20am BST

Opening Ceremony – 2.15pm ET / 7.15pm BST

Wednesday, August 12

Dressage Grand Prix Part 2 – from 2.20am ET / 7.20am BST

Thursday, August 13

Vaulting Female Compulsory – from 3am ET / 8am BST

Eventing Dressage Part 1 – from 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST

Vaulting Male Compulsory – from 7am ET / 12pm BST

Vaulting Squad Compulsory – from 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST

Friday, August 14

Vaulting Male Technical – from 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

Eventing Dressage Part 2 – from 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST

Dressage Grand Prix Special – from 4.50am ET / 9.50am BST

Vaulting Female Technical – from 11am ET / 4pm BST

Vaulting Pas de Deux 1st Round – from 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm BST

Saturday, August 15

Vaulting Female Freestyle – from 3am ET / 8am BST

Eventing Cross Country – from 3.15am ET / 8.15am BST

Vaulting Male Freestyle – from 7am ET / 12pm BST

Vaulting Squads Freestyle – from 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST

Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle – from 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Sunday, August 16

Vaulting Pas de Deux Final – from 4am ET / 9am BST

Vaulting Nations Cup – from 6am ET / 11am BST

Eventing Jumping Part 1 – from 6.30am ET / 11.30am BST

Eventing Jumping Part 2 – from 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST

Wednesday, August 19

Para Dressage Individual Grade III – from 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

Jumping 1st Competition Part 1 – from 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST

Para Dressage Individual Grade I – from 5.30am ET / 10.30am BST

Jumping 1st Competition Part 2 – from 6.05am ET / 11.05am BST

Jumping 1st Competition Part 3 – from 8.40am ET / 1.40pm BST

Para Dressage Individual Grade II – from 9.20am ET / 2.20pm BST

Thursday, August 20

Para Dressage Individual Grade IV – from 3am ET / 8am BST

Jumping 2nd Competition Round 1 Part 1 – from 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST

Driving Dressage Part 1 – from 5am ET / 10am BST

Jumping 2nd Competition Round 1 Part 2 – from 6.45am ET / 11.45am BST

Para Dressage Individual Grade V – from 7am ET / 12pm BST

Friday, August 21

Para Dressage Team Grade II – from 3am ET / 8am BST

Driving Dressage Part 2 – from 5am ET / 10am BST

Para Dressage Team Grade I – from 5.30am ET / 10.30am BST

Para Dressage Team Grade III – from 9am ET / 2pm BST

Jumping 2nd Competition Round 2 Part 1 – from 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST

Jumping 2nd Competition Round 2 Part 2 – from 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm BST

Saturday, August 22

Para Dressage Team Grade V – from 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

Driving Marathon – from 5am ET / 10am BST

Para Dressage Team Grade IV – from 5.40am ET / 10.40am BST

Sunday, August 23

Para Dressage Freestyle Grade II – from 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

Driving Cones – from 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST

Para Dressage Freestyle Grade I – from 3.50am ET / 8.50am BST

Para Dressage Freestyle Grade III – from 5.10am ET / 10.10am BST

Para Dressage Freestyle Grade IV – from 7.45am ET / 12.45pm BST

Jumping Individual Final Round 1 – from 8.20am ET / 1.20pm BST

Para Dressage Freestyle Grade V – from 9.05am ET / 2.05pm BST

Jumping Individual Final Round 2 – from 10.20am ET / 3.20pm BST

Closing Ceremony – 11.50am ET / 4.50pm BST