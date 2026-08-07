How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham: Free Streams + TV Channels for Carabao Cup 1st Round
Two Championship clubs with big ambitions for the season ahead clash at the Riverside in the Carabao Cup
- Middlesbrough vs Wrexham: Fri, Aug 7, 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Sat.)
- Stream Middlesbrough vs Wrexham FREE on ITVX (UK)
- Paramount+ (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)
- Unlock your free stream with NordVPN)
Watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams as the new domestic season kicks off with a mouthwatering Carabao Cup clash. Both sides are aiming to earn promotion to the top flight this season and will be keen to secure a statement win before their Championship campaigns get underway.
It was a strange end to last season for Middlesbrough as they suffered play-off disappointment twice. First beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals, they were reinstated to the final due to the Spygate scandal, only to lose 1-0 to Hull City at Wembley.
Despite that tough end to the campaign, there are high hopes for this season, especially after the addition of strikers Will Lankshear and Kyle Joseph, who both impressed in the club’s recent pre-season 3-3 draw with Espanyol.
Wrexham are also seen as promotion candidates after an excellent first season in the Championship that saw them finish in seventh. Phil Parkinson’s side have put in some eye-catching performances over the summer, defeating Manchester United and Leeds, and will be hoping to go deep in the competition after falling in the fourth round last year.
Here's where to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams online from anywhere and possibly for FREE.
Can I watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams for free?
Yes, Middlesbrough vs Wrexham will be available in the UK on ITV and via its free streaming service, ITVX.
If you're in Australia, beIN Sports comes with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.
Middlesbrough vs Wrexham: Team news
Middlesbrough XI: Brynn, Brittain, Ayling, Borges, Arfsten, Malanda, Berhalter, Whittaker, Castledine, Sarmiento, Lankshear
Subs: Dieng, McLaughlin, Dede, Daley, Edmundson, McCabe, Cartwright, Joseph, Ibeh
Wrexham XI: Ward; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, O'Brien, Matty James, Thomason; Rathbone, Broadhead; Smith.
Subs: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Kiellor-Dunn, Whiteman, Cadamarteri, Dobson, Moore, Scarr, Longman.
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How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams in the US
The Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live stream is available on Paramount+ in the US.
The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch EFL matches and the Champions League on the platform in 2026/27.
Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Carabao Cup streams.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in the UK
As we've already mentioned above, the Middlesbrough vs Wrexham game will be available to watch for FREE on ITV and via ITVX.
Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.
You can also watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with Sky Sports packages starting at £22/month for existing subscribers.
Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of this Carabao Cup first round fixture.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham on beIN Sports.
beIN Sports 3 is carrying the game, with a subscription costing AU$15.99 per month. It's also available via Prime Video Channels as an add‑on for AU$14.99/month.
New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.
Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to stream Middlesbrough vs Wrexham all over the world.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in Canada
Fans in Canada can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams on DAZN.
DAZN Canada plans start at $24.99 per month for a standard annual contract or $34.99 for a flexible monthly pass.
Away from Canada while the game is on? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup is if you were back home.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
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