How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham: Free Streams + TV Channels for Carabao Cup 1st Round

Watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams as the new domestic season kicks off with a mouthwatering Carabao Cup clash. Both sides are aiming to earn promotion to the top flight this season and will be keen to secure a statement win before their Championship campaigns get underway.

It was a strange end to last season for Middlesbrough as they suffered play-off disappointment twice. First beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals, they were reinstated to the final due to the Spygate scandal, only to lose 1-0 to Hull City at Wembley.

Despite that tough end to the campaign, there are high hopes for this season, especially after the addition of strikers Will Lankshear and Kyle Joseph, who both impressed in the club’s recent pre-season 3-3 draw with Espanyol.

Wrexham are also seen as promotion candidates after an excellent first season in the Championship that saw them finish in seventh. Phil Parkinson’s side have put in some eye-catching performances over the summer, defeating Manchester United and Leeds, and will be hoping to go deep in the competition after falling in the fourth round last year.

Here's where to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams online from anywhere and possibly for FREE.

Can I watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams for free? Yes, Middlesbrough vs Wrexham will be available in the UK on ITV and via its free streaming service, ITVX. If you're in Australia, beIN Sports comes with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham: Team news

Middlesbrough XI: Brynn, Brittain, Ayling, Borges, Arfsten, Malanda, Berhalter, Whittaker, Castledine, Sarmiento, Lankshear

Subs: Dieng, McLaughlin, Dede, Daley, Edmundson, McCabe, Cartwright, Joseph, Ibeh

Wrexham XI: Ward; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, O'Brien, Matty James, Thomason; Rathbone, Broadhead; Smith.

Subs: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Kiellor-Dunn, Whiteman, Cadamarteri, Dobson, Moore, Scarr, Longman.

Use a VPN to watch any Middlesbrough vs Wrexham stream

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and and extra three months for free...

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks ITVX



Get NordVPN and stream Middlesbrough vs Wrexham this Friday.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams in the US

The Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live stream is available on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch EFL matches and the Champions League on the platform in 2026/27.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Carabao Cup streams.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, the Middlesbrough vs Wrexham game will be available to watch for FREE on ITV and via ITVX.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

You can also watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with Sky Sports packages starting at £22/month for existing subscribers.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of this Carabao Cup first round fixture.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports 3 is carrying the game, with a subscription costing AU$15.99 per month. It's also available via Prime Video Channels as an add‑on for AU$14.99/month.

New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to stream Middlesbrough vs Wrexham all over the world.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Fans in Canada can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham live streams on DAZN.

DAZN Canada plans start at $24.99 per month for a standard annual contract or $34.99 for a flexible monthly pass.

Away from Canada while the game is on? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup is if you were back home.